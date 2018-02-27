Local Police Search for Shooter

Local police are continuing their search Tuesday afternoon for a suspect at large after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend in the Sleepy Hollow Gardens apartments at 177 White Plains Road, ( Rt.119). With the suspect armed and believed dangerous, the situation caused the Tarrytown and Irvington school districts to go to immediate lockup early this morning. Students and teachers were admitted but guards and police were at the schools.

Later in the morning, school districts in Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford and Hastings-on-Hudson joined the lockout. Tarrytown police and a swat team from Greenburgh searched the Sleepy Hollow Gardens area, but did not locate the fugitive. He was described as having a dark complexion and possibly wearing a camouflage jacket.