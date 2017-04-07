Local High School Baseball and Softball Previews

by Tom Pedulla

The Hudson Independent looks at the prospects for local baseball and softball teams:

(Abbreviations key—1B (first base); 2B (second base); SS (shortstop); 3B (third base); OF (outfield); C (catcher); LHP (left-handed pitcher); RHP (right-handed pitcher).

BASEBALL

HACKLEY

Coach: Steve Frolo, 20th year

Last year’s record: 11-7

Top returning players: 1B Dan Chung, 2B Dan Hernandez, SS Alex Mercurio, OF Sam Rinzler, LHP Ryan Smith, C Christopher Wahrhaftig, 3B Steven Wahrhaftig.

Top newcomers: 3B Peter Clyne, OF Matthew Jean.

Key to success: Hackley looks for a big season from Smith, its ace left-hander and a senior. He should benefit from extensive work to refine his off-speed pitches. Quality innings from the rest of the staff will be a must.

Outlook: “We’re hoping to compete for the league title. This group has had a lot of success. We’re ready to take the next step.”

— Frolo

IRVINGTON

Coach: Michael DiNardo, first year

Last year’s record: 5-15

Top returning players: RHP James Agro, 2B Jeff Schrader, C Zach Shepps, OF Matt Spencer, RHP Jake Weintraub.

Top newcomers: IF Brian Clinton, SS Liam Toolan, LHP Evan Panjwani.

Key to success: If the pitching develops, the Bulldogs have the potential for one of their deepest and strongest staffs in recent years. DiNardo, who previously coached the junior varsity, will look to capitalize on the versatility of many of his players.

Outlook: “I am expecting us to take a big step forward as a program this year….Our goal is to win a league title and have our team peaking for sectionals while also laying the foundation for future success.”

— DiNardo

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Coach: Rob Spirelli, 4th year

Last year’s record: 11-9

Top returning players: SS Jeantil Beltre, IF Alec Bjorkland, RHP Nathan Gargano, 2B Sean McCarthy, CF D.J. Owen.

Top newcomers: C Matt Bischoff, IF Travis Cowles, OF Zack Frank, RHP Ben Oshins.

Key to success: The offense has a chance to be prolific. Frank, a senior transfer from Texas, is expected to bolster the middle of the lineup. The emphasis is on improved pitching and solid defense.

Outlook: “This team should have a winning season. The goal for us is to have a high enough seed that we avoid a play-in game for the playoffs. This team is capable of that.”

—Spirelli

SOFTBALL

HACKLEY

Coach: Diane Campbell, 5th year

Last year’s record: 11-6

Top returning players: RHP Dana Van Buren, SS Carly Griffin-Fiorella, C Mirabel Mallett, 2B Elon Middleton, CF Amanda Patterson, OF Sarah Schwidel.

Top newcomers: 3B Lauren Ahern, 1B Madison Carter.

Key to success: Although she is only a sophomore, Van Buren offers a great deal of experience and mound savvy. She has been a member of the varsity since eighth grade and will be counted on for quality starts. Patterson’s leadership is another key.

Outlook: “I feel we’re going to be a powerhouse in the Ivy League this year. I like to shoot for the moon. I don’t know if we can get there, but I like to shoot for it.”

— Campbell

IRVINGTON

Coach: Martin Resendiz, 9th year

Last year’s record: 5-15

Top returning players: 3B Kelly Degnan, RHP Lara DePaoli, SS Emily Stack, CF Hannah Stack.

Top newcomers: IF Gorgia Mountroukas, IF Michelle Vargas.

Key to success: Errors that gave opponents extra outs and led to numerous unearned runs proved costly last year. The Bulldogs will look to play as clean a game as possible.

Outlook: “We’re always playing for the league title and hopefully we can make a deep run in the sectionals.” — Resendiz

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Coach: Anthony Giuliano, first season

Last year’s record: 6-12

Top returning players: SS Gabby Delmonaco, CF Josephine Galeotafiore, LHP Natalie Salazar.

Top newcomers: C Emma Briante.

Key to success: Giuliano is using practice to emphasize fundamentals as well as the need to limit mistakes and to learn from the errors that are made.

Outlook: “We do not have a lot of seniors and juniors. We definitely have the potential to grow and that is how we are going to measure success, by the progress we make.”