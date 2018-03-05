LGBTQ Survey Sponsored by Westchester Community Foundation

The Westchester Community Foundation, a charitable foundation which works with donors to improve the quality of life for all in Westchester, is launching an anonymous online survey to gather information on the unmet needs of the LGBTQ population (ages 16+) in Westchester County. Over the past year, the Foundation has partnered with The LOFT: LGBTQ Community Services Center, WJCS Center Lane, and local leaders to learn about the experiences of local LGBTQ residents. The Foundation has hired Strength in Numbers Consulting to develop this 15-minute survey, which will provide local and countywide data that will help paint a picture of life in Westchester for LGBTQ residents. The online survey will launch on Monday, March 5th, and will be available in Spanish. Check www.wcf-ny.org for a link to the survey, starting Monday, March 5.

For more information, contact Robin Melén at (914) 948-5166 ext. 7 or rmelen@wcf-ny.org.