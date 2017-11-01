Letters – Thanks to Community for Supporting TEDxTarrytown

To the Editor,

I want to thank our wonderful rivertowns community for supporting the TEDxTarrytown event held on October 22, 2017 at the Irvington Town Hall Theater.

We had 8 wonderful speakers:

Ethan Schutz, Irvington, Jennifer Walford, Yonkers, Hugh Locke, Ossining, Jamey Barbas PE, Tarrytown/NYC, Pablo Mayor, Sleepy Hollow, Amy Whitaker, NYC, Michael Alcee Phd, Tarrytown, and Jaron Benjamin, Sleepy Hollow.

Our sponsors were all local as well:

From Tarrytown: Regeneron, lda’s Spa and Salon, Bark and Meow, Juliana Pilates, Coffee Labs, Bagel Emporium, Baked by Susan, Bella’s Boutique, and Posh Pretzels,

From Mt. Kisco: Cafe Realty

From Sleepy Hollow: David Glickhouse

From Elmsford: Play Nice Together

From Irvington: DoctorMac and Red Barn Bakery

We could not have held this event without the support from this incredible community. Team TEDxTarrytown is truly grateful. I would especially like to thank my husband, Jonathan Gleit, who supported me in every way and went above and beyond to help make TEDxTarrytown happen. I couldn’t have done this without him.

Thank you.

Kimberly Marcus

Tarrytowns