Letters – Story Gave Wrong Impression of Villa Nuits

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my concern about the impression created by Barrett Seaman in his recent article regarding the Village of Irvington and Villa Nuits.

I’m a photostudio owner in NYC and asked to host some friends for a weekend at Villa Nuits. The host could not have been clearer about the noise restrictions and the need to be careful not to get lost around the neighborhood. He has five staff, our group was about 20. The staff made sure we used the Villa safely and even went out to collect our food so late night delivery cars wouldn’t get lost and annoy the neighbors.

We sat by the fire and cooked. The story gives the wrong impression about a rental of Villa Nuits

Sincerely,

Anastasia Bezhanova