Letters – Nita Lowey Responds | Irvington BOE Elections

Youth Voices are Powerful in Gun Violence Debate

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Irvington and Tarrytown high school students who spoke out in a letter to me regarding gun violence recently published in The Hudson Independent. And thank you to the Irvington student, one of the authors of the letter, who accepted my invitation to join other students and me at a March 27th roundtable discussion on this national crisis that must be addressed.

I wholeheartedly agree with you about the need to listen to our youth. Since young voices have risen up in the wake of the Parkland shooting, I sense a real difference in Washington. The baby steps we’ve seen on the legislative and regulatory fronts are actually big signals about the power of young people right now, and I will do everything in my power to support your calls for action in Congress and to keep the momentum you have created alive.

While we haven’t been able to achieve all the meaningful reforms we need and would like to have passed, let me assure you that for me and many of my colleagues in Congress, your concerns about gun violence, your safety, and your future are absolutely a priority. And while the NRA continues to dictate how too many candidates conduct their campaigns and how too many elected officials vote, I’m proud to have received an F on their report card, a grade I hope none of our bright students takes home from our great local high schools.

I’ll continue to hold discussions with students, to attend marches and rallies, to speak on the floor of the House, to put forward legislation to end gun violence, and to vote my conscience on this issue that is as important as any other to the health and security of the American public. Most of all, I’ll tell my colleagues to listen to our children. Theirs are the most powerful voices in this debate, and it’s their turn to guide the conversation.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey

(D-NY17/Rockland-Westchester)

Propper Has the Right Stuff to Succeed as an Irvington

School Trustee

To the Editor:

There are two open seats on the Irvington Board of Education, and I believe Beth Propper should be elected to one of them on May 15. In short, Beth is a skilled attorney and avid community volunteer who possesses all of the important characteristics needed to be an effective and successful board member.

Beth, her husband, and two children have lived in Irvington for 14+ years. Their son is a 2015 Irvington High School graduate who currently attends NYU, and their daughter is an Irvington Middle School 6th grader. Beth’s broad Irvington school district experience includes being an involved parent at all grade levels through the Irvington PTSA, particularly as Vice President of Legislation and Co-Chair of the Strategic Legislative Advisory, Spring Luncheon, and Winter Festival committees. She is also current Sixth Grade Parent for the PTSA.

In addition to the schools, Beth has actively engaged in volunteering for the Irvington Diversity Foundation (IDF), the Irvington Recreation and Parks Department, Irvington Activists, the Irvington Education Foundation (IEF), Clocktower Players, Indivisible Westchester, Irvington Fundraising and Community Events (FACE), the Irvington About Safe Kids Coalition (iASK), and the Rivertowns UJA.

Professionally, Beth is an attorney who has focused on public interest work as a prosecutor in Brooklyn, and has provided pro bono assistance to the Pace Women’s Justice Center. As a former Board of Education President and Trustee, I wholeheartedly support Beth’s candidacy. She is experienced, qualified and fully prepared to help lead our schools through responsible financing, prudent policy-making, and astute guidance for the Superintendent. Beth is exactly the kind of insightful and open-minded leader we need on the Irvington School Board.

Sincerely,

Tanya Hunt

Hanna Should Be Re-elected to Irvington Board of Education

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Michael Hanna’s candidacy for one of the open trustee positions on the Irvington School Board. Michael will be seeking voter approval for a second term on May 15.

As a former Board member myself, and one that served with him for two years, I am in an excellent position to offer this unqualified endorsement.

Michael embodies the most important characteristics of an excellent Board member: he is open-minded and always willing to learn; he knows how to compromise when it is required; he believes in the power of the Board as a whole, not just one Board member; and he believes that a Board is most effective when a Board stays focused on its priorities. In addition, Michael is patient, thoughtful and an excellent communicator.

It’s no surprise then, that Michael’s tenure on the Board coincided with an especially productive period. He was instrumental in leading the completion of Irvington’s Strategic Plan, 2014 capital bond projects and launching Irvington’s first comprehensive School District Survey. During his tenure, the Board also expanded student learning opportunities in STEM, clubs, athletics and the arts while keeping tax increases to under 1.5%. Lastly, while serving with me on the Communications Committee, Michael was a driving force for improving district communications via email, Facebook and the District’s new website, which will launch over the summer.

This past year, Michael took on the additional responsibility as Board President of a newly expanded seven-member board, where he implemented governance best practices, improved new Board member training and communication, and focused on making the Board meetings more effective.

Michael’s family – his wife, Beth, and twin daughters, Ruby and Kate – moved to Irvington about 6 years ago, which in Irvington terms makes them relative newcomers. But Michael’s gregarious and inclusive style and his love for all things Irvington has made him a fixture among Irvington community projects, including the Historical Society, the AsIFF film festival, the Half Moon Co-op Board, and FACE community fundraising activities. Michael is generous with his time when it means that he can help others. And helping others is exactly what Michael loves to do.

Please vote for Michael on May 15th from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Main Street School.

Sincerely,

Philip Whitney

Propper has Passion and Skills to Serve Irvington Schools Well

To the Editor:

We want to give our most enthusiastic endorsement for Beth Propper in the May 15 Irvington School Board election. We have known Beth for almost 10 years. She is a dedicated and passionate advocate for the needs of all students and educators in the public schools, and has been an indispensable resource as we navigate the Irvington school system with our children. As a leader of the PTSA Legislative Strategic Advisory committee, Beth stays abreast of developments in educational policy and state mandates that impact our school budget. She excels at bringing together members of the community by spearheading efforts that connect village and school district events. She has always supported her fellow Irvington residents’ efforts to improve the village through administrative policy and grass roots environmental activism. We urge everyone to vote for Beth on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 (at Main Street School, polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.) so we can all be lucky enough to bring Beth’s high ethical standards, her passion and her dedication to the Irvington school board.

Cheryl and David Brandwein

Irvington