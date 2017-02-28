Letters – Many Questions Surround Closure of Indian Point Plants

To the Editor:

I want to congratulate you on your unbiased article regarding Indian Point. After reading your article I saw further back the “Inquiring Photographer” had asked five people their opinion of the closing, of which I thought only one person gave a thoughtful answer. The first three wanted it closed as soon as possible and the fourth was more concerned about the eagles. As you wrote in your article the closing will harm multiple governments, school districts and the people that live in that area. Since Gov. Cuomo is so anxious to close the plant, shouldn’t the powers that be have a new source of electricity ready when the plant is shut down?

It brings to mind the movie 1776 when General Washington wrote to the Continental Congress, “Can anybody hear me? Does anybody care?”

John Kraft

Tarrytown