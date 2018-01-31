Letters – Interests of Irvington’s Residents Should Be First with Astorbuck

To the Editor:

Thank you for your recent article concerning the Astorbuck corporation’s proposal to re-zone a residential neighborhood in the heart of Irvington into a 44-car commercial parking lot. There is no benefit to Irvington residents from this project – only increased traffic, noise, air and light pollution. The Trent building is literally adjacent to a train station. Irvington should encourage use of public transportation, not create more traffic. Astorbuck’s principals concede more and more of its tenants are telecommuting. There is simply no justification to meet the “high bar” set by the Village Code for a zoning change and gift of Village owned land. Last year, Irvington’s own Planning Board recommended against building a parking lot at this location, warning it would increase traffic and congestion in our Village. A petition opposing the parking lot has over 130 signatures. The initial application to re-zone these lots was filed in 2009, and after considering this matter for years, the Mayor says we are “not even in the first inning of the process.” How many more years will this slog along before the Village finally decides to put the interests of Irvington residents first?

Cheryl and David Brandwein

Irvington