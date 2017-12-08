Letters – Goals for Greenburgh for 2018

To the Editor:

Thank you to the river villages of Irvington and Tarrytown for re-electing me as Greenburgh Town Supervisor. On election day I received 17,482 votes and am most appreciative. The time to celebrate is now over. We’re proud of our Aaa bond rating (the highest rating possible), the fact that the portion of the budget impacting the villages has not exceeded the tax cap and our services. I look forward to having a great relationship with the rivertown villages and want to point out that about 2% of your tax dollars goes to the town—the rest goes to the school districts, county, fire districts and villages. Here are some goals for the villages for the next two years:

TECHNOLOGY ADVISORY COMMITTEE – I hope the town will upgrade our website, make it more user friendly and plan to create a technology advisory committee so the town can be up to date and take advantage of the latest technology advancements. Lots of qualified residents have expressed interest in assisting. The Town Board is reviewing a proposal to turn our MIS office into a full department.

119 CORRIDOR NEEDS TO BE MORE BICYCLE FRIENDLY – The town received $250,000 from the state to study ways to make the 119 corridor more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. The new bridge (and the bicycle lane that will open next year) highlights the need to make areas surrounding the bridge safer for cyclists.

SPRAIN ROAD/ARDSLEY ROAD INTERSECTION SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – We are meeting with a traffic safety consultant who will be recommending some traffic safety improvements at this location–the improvements could be implemented next year. Very strong possibility of a traffic light at this location.

RIVERTOWNS SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER NEEDS A BUS STOP – Rivertowns Square is our region’s newest shopping center consisting of restaurants and a movie theater. A large apartment complex, hotel and supermarket will soon open. Employees, students and others who don’t have cars have to cross the dangerous Saw Mill River Parkway to get to and from the shopping center. I am lobbying the county to create a bus stop at this dangerous location. The closest bus stop is not sheltered and is located on Saw Mill River Road- a block and a half away. In recent years there was one pedestrian fatality -someone crossing the dangerous Saw Mill River Parkway by foot was killed.

REGENERON EXPANSION – Regeneron has helped put Greenburgh on the map as the bio tech capitol of the Hudson Valley. I anticipate that significant expansion at the Regeneron site will take place during the next two years.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS ON JACKSON AVE – Need to implement recommended safety improvements on Jackson Ave. Will be working with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano trying to secure state funding to offset some of the road safety improvements.

ALLOW NON-MOTORIZED BOATING ON SPRAIN LAKE – I have been pushing, unsuccessfully, to allow a limited number of non-motorized boats to row on Sprain Lake. Westchester County has resisted this initiative. With a new County Executive in office – I will resume this lobbying effort. Most colleges and high schools that have rowing teams practice early in the AM (before rush hour–around 5 AM). If rowing would be allowed it would provide Edgemont, Ardsley, Greenburgh, Irvington, Hastings, Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley High Schools with the opportunity to provide students with the chance to compete in a new sport. And–more college scholarship opportunities.

COMPLYING WITH TAX CAP AND MAKING GOVERNMENT MORE EFFICIENT – We will work hard to comply with the tax cap and to make government more efficient. I welcome the opportunity for more shared services with our villages, if they desire.

FOOD SCRAP RECYCLING INITIATIVE – We are working with the Greenburgh Nature Center in creating a food scrap recycling drop off location at AF Veteran Park. If residents would compost their food scraps it will significantly reduce the amount of garbage sent to the transfer station and save the taxpayers dollars.

POSTAL SERVICE – During the past few years I have actively pushed for improvements in our postal service. I have been in touch with ranking officials at the U.S. Postal Service and members of Congress. We need to depend on our postal service, and I will continue to give this the highest priority.

These are just a handful of initiatives that will be pursued. Again, thank you for your support. And, please feel free to reach out to me anytime you have concerns. My cell phone is 438 1343, my office: 989 1545. My home: 914 478 1219. We want you to love the experience of being a Greenburgh resident. And, I will continue to treat every concern you have very seriously.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor