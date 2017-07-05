Letters – Gedid has Skills to Make Strong Contribution to Irvington BOE

To the Editor:

We write in support of Trustee candidate Maura Gedid in the special election on July 11th to add two seats to Irvington’s Board of Education. We have known Maura and her family since they moved to Irvington. We are confident that Maura has the skills to make a strong contribution to the Board and the desire to maintain and improve Irvington’s schools. Her MBA and financial marketing background provide vital skills for understanding the business and budgeting of the schools. Her consulting work gives her experience in building consensus, how the Board functions. Her community service includes a number of other roles, but introduction of the Walking School Bus stands out. She worked hard to launch this program to develop kids’ safe walking habits. In the big picture she cares about making our community a livable and attractive place to raise a family.

Please join us in voting for her in the special election on July 11th.

Cheryl and David Brandwein

Irvington