Legacy Dogs Returning to Paws Crossed in Elmsford

by Robert Kimmel

Many of the “legacy” dogs that had been transferred from what is now the Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford when its predecessor, Pets Alive Inc. closed its doors in Elmsford are being returned to that animal shelter. Pets Alive moved the dogs to its Middletown, N.Y. shelter when it shut down the facility at 100 Warehouse Lane South in September 2015.

Paws Crossed, which re-opened the shelter, announced late in January that a “Transfer Agreement” with Pets Alive would have 14 of the dogs back by the end of the month, and 13 more within a year. For some of those dogs, the Elmsford shelter had been the only home they had known.

“There have been so many happy tears since we received the wonderful news of the first half of Legacies’ return!” said Jennifer Angelucci, President/CEO of Paws Crossed. Legacy dogs often remain unadopted because of behavioral issues.