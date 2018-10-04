Kids’ Club of Tarrytown – And the Winner is….

And the Winner is….Everyone!: Kids’ Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow was honored on Saturday, September 8 to receive a generous donation from Tarry Crest Swimming & Tennis Club from funds raised at their Ladies’ Member/Guest tennis tournament. Despite some raindrops, it was a fun day of tennis, trivia, raffles and socializing. Kids’ Club truly appreciates being chosen as the beneficiary and looks forward to directing the money toward valuable community programs, so that even more children can enjoy healthy recreational opportunities in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.