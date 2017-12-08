Junior Horsemen Win Second Straight Title

The undefeated Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Junior Horsemen defended their 2016 title by winning a second consecutive Westchester Youth Football League championship game. The Junior Horsemen, 9-0 this season, trounced Ossining, 32-12, to claim the crown. The Westchester Youth Football League is made up of teams from 15 local communities. The Horsemen’s volunteer coaching staff included Dave Hallesworth, Rob Gramaglia, Jason Estevez, John Balascio, Tommy Kellas and Chris Pulio.

—Photos courtesy of Rob Gramaglia