June Leschek/Jason Moore Tie the Knot

June Leschek and Jason Moore are pleased to announce their marriage on July 17, 2017, at the Lyndhurst Mansion. The marriage was officiated by the Reverend Louis Zeppone on the sweeping lawn of the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, NY. The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Peekskill Brewery on July 16, 2017 following a Trinity sunset cruise. The bride’s family hosted a celebratory brunch at the Castle Hotel and Spa on July 18, 2017.

The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Judith Leschek of Monroe Township, New Jersey and the late Robert Leschek. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Moore of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The bride wore an ethereal haute couture gown of her own design fashioned from cascading layers of diaphanous champagne silk lamé and featuring a lavish French bustled tulle train. Escorted by the groom and given away by her parents, the bride made her grand entrance to the ceremony from the French glass doors out onto the sweeping lawn accompanied by an operatic harpist, singing “O Mio Babbino Caro.” She carried a bouquet of garden roses and miniature calla lilies with hand-dyed silk ribbon and a gold locket with a photo of her departed father.

The groom wore a black bespoke tuxedo with a silk white shirt and a champagne silk lamé cravat. The inside of his jacket was embroidered with the bride and groom’s names along with their wedding date.

Mrs. Margaret Campbell, sister to the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridal attendants included Mrs. Lori Giblin, Mrs. Nan Slight, Mrs. Stacey Altman, and Ms. Christian Caldwell. Mr. Jerry Moore, father of the groom, served as Best Man. Groom attendants included Mr. Cass Conaway, Mr. Rodney Moore, Mr. Jerry Moore, and Mr. Roger Moore. The flower girl was Miss Ophelia Campbell, the bride’s niece. The ring bearer was Mr. Lincoln Campbell, the bride’s nephew. The Pupette of Honor was Ms. Toki Adora Leschek, NAP, NJP, CGC. The Pup of Honor was Mr. Mozzie Wade Moore, ACT2, CGCA.

During the ceremony the mother of the bride and groom were presented with a long stem gold rose to thank them for their unconditional love. The bride and groom performed the wine and love letters unity ceremony. One of the readings was a love poem the bride’s father wrote for the bride’s mother. At the close of the ceremony the bride and groom were met with a horse and carriage to carry them away. The reception took place on the veranda at Lyndhurst immediately following the ceremony featuring a custom ballet pas de deux performance.

The bride graduated from Parsons School of Design with a bachelor’s degree in fashion design, and she is a couture fashion designer.

The groom graduated from Southern Methodist University with a doctorate in computer engineering and is employed by Raytheon.

Following their honeymoon in Italy, the couple resides in Texas with their two French bulldogs and they are currently celebrating their 1st anniversary.