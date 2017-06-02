JUNE 2017 Happenings (Daily and Ongoing)

Happenings in JUNE

Thursday 1

Lincoln Center on Screen: At 2:30 p.m. performance of Show Boat at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Author Visit: At 7 p.m. Thomas Heany talks about his book First, Learn to Practice, a guide for music students and teachers, at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Taming Anxiety: At 7 p.m. workshop for teens and their parents at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734.

Friday 2

Concert: At 8 p.m. Donovan: Sunshine Superman 50th Anniversary Tour at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 3

TRACK Safety: At 11 a.m. presentation by Allison Lester of Metro-North Railroad at the Ossining Public Library. Registration required. Call 941-2416, ext. 327 or e-mail jtrapasso@wlsmail.org.

Relay For Life of the Tarrytowns: From 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow High School to benefit the American Cancer Society. Call 397-8865 or visit www.relayforlife.org/tarrytownny.

Wine Glass Painting Night: From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Lane South, Elmsford. Visit www.pawscrossedny.org.

Sunday 4

Tarrytown Craft, Food and Street Fair: From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Main St. Call 631-1705 or visit www. sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com.

Rose Day: From 12 noon – 3 p.m. see the Rose Garden in full bloom and talk with experts from the Garden Club of Irvington at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Poetry Readings: At 1:30 p.m. prominent local poets read from their work, facilitated by Dr. George Kraus, at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

All Seasons Chamber Players Concert: At 2 p.m. featuring works for piano, flute and strings at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Farm to Table Fundraiser: From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. celebrate local products at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Monday 5

Choreographer Hermes Pan: Presentation at 10 a.m. by Edith Glass at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org

Phelps Golf Classic: Tournament to benefit Phelps Memorial Hospital Center at 11 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow Country Club, Scarborough. Call 366-3104 or e-mail mcoratti@pmhc.us.

History Book Group: Meets at 7 p.m. to discuss Eleanor and Hick by Susan Quinn at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 7

Movie: The Shack showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Art Workshop: From 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. create art in a relaxed environment at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. To register call 631-1770 or e-mail TBAArtWorkshop@tba-ny.org.

Local Lighthouses: At 7 p.m. presentation by historian Scott Craven at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. George Thorogood and The Destoyers Rock Party Tour at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Thursday 8

“Summer is for Reading” Book Sale”: From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org. Also June 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. & June 10 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. Kiki will be screened at the Ossining Public Library, followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Warner Library Book Group: Meets at 7 p.m. to discuss The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Saturday 10

Tree Climbing Championship: From 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 25 arborists compete in scaling trees at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Laughter Hike: At 10 a.m. join Linda Parker on an easy nature hike enjoying Laughter Yoga exercises along the way. To register visit www.SoulisticAdventures.com or e-mail Linda@SoulisticAdventures.com.

Pollination Station: At 11 a.m. learn about the roles that flowers and animals play in pollination at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Preregistration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Yoga Workshop: At 1:30 p.m. “Sweat to Bliss” with Luke Ketterhagen at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Concert: At 8 p.m. The Machine performs Pink Floyd at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 11

Mansions of the Gilded Age Symposium: From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. hear five esteemed speakers followed by a reception at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Hastings Flea Market: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metro North train station parking lot. Also food and entertainment. Call (646) 709-4308 or visit www.hastingsflea.com.

Strawberry Festival: Enjoy strawberry shortcake, music and fun from 12 noon- 3 p.m. at the Historical Society, 1 Grove St., Tarrytown. Call 631-8374.

The Amazing Intelligence of Corvids: At 1 p.m. learn interesting facts about ravens and crows at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Ballet des Ameriques: At 2 p.m. performance of Peter and the Wolf at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Family Fun Day: From 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-789 or register at https://jccfamilyfunday.Eventbrite.com.

Monday 12

Jazz Standards of the American Songbook: Concert at 10 a.m. with Glenda Davenport and Hiroshi Yamazaki at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Tai Chi: Free class at 10:30 a.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org. Also Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. & Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Adult Crafts: At 6:30 p.m. make unique beaded earrings and donate a pair to a Women’s’ Shelter at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734.

Tuesday 13

Healing Meditation: At 10 a.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also June 20 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 14

Movie: The Sense of an Ending showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Block Oil Anchorages on the Hudson: At 7:30 p.m. join experts to talk about current ecological issues at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

Open Mic Night: At 7 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library, moderated by writer Catherine Wald. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Thursday 15

Lincoln Center on Screen: At 2:30 p.m. showing of the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra Midsummer Night Swing at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Persuasion by Jane Austen at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Homebrew How-To: At 7 p.m. talk by nano-brewery owner Justin DiNino at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 16

Concert: At 8 p.m. Nick Lowe performs with special guest Alejandro Escovedo at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 17

Organic Garden Workday: From 9 a.m. – 12 noon help cultivate the teaching garden at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Friends of the RiverWalk Work Day: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet at the end of West Main St., Tarrytown with hand tools for weeding and clipping. Call 419-7229

Food Changes Everything: Presentation at 10:30 a.m. on how our daily food choices affect our health at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Mighty Metamorphosis: At 11 a.m. scoop the pond for tadpoles and dragonfly nymphs and learn about their metamorphosis at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Preregistration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. The Human Resources Manager will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Sunday 18

Gardening with Nick: From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. learn how to fertilize and irrigate your garden at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org. Other workshops July 23, Aug. 13 & Sept. 24.

Westchester Philharmonic: Concert at 3 p.m. features pianist Conrad Tao at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. Call 682-3707 or visit www.westchesterphil.org.

Concert: At 7 p.m. Happy Together Tour starring the Turtles at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Tuesday 20

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss Aunty Lee’s Delights by Ovidia Yu at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 21

Movie: Get Out showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Buzzworthy Films: Sully will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Film: At 7 p.m. Jaws will be shown at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 23

Summer Book Sale: From 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org. Also June 24 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Women’s Circle: At 5:45 p.m. explore Jewish women’s issues at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Concert: At 8 p.m. The Smithereens & Willie Nile Band perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 24

Float Like a Butterfly: At 1 p.m. learn about the life cycle of a butterfly and discover the epic Monarch migration at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Sciencetellers: At 3 p.m. children in grades K -5 participate in an action packed adventure at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Aimee Mann performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 25

Rock ‘N’ Rods Automobile Show: From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. see classic and vintage cars at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Coyotes: At 2 p.m. presentation by Frank Vincent of the Wild Dog Foundation at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org

Wednesday 28

Movie: A Monster Calls showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 30

A Night on Fire: At 8:30 p.m. enjoy fire juggling and comedy troupe A Different Spin in a live display of fire arts at Phillipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Advance tickets required. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org. Also July 1 at 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., July2 at 8 p.m.

Ongoing

Romance in the Movies: At 2 p.m. series presented by Charles Goldman starting June 14 with Two for the Road, June 17 Far From the Madding Crowd and June 22 Love Affair at the Irvington Public Library. Registration required. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar. Continues in July & August.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Summer Reading Game: For young readers starting June 19 at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Teen Summer Reading Program: June 26 – Aug. 30 win prizes for reading books at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk to get your Reading Log.

Adult Summer Reading Program: June 1- Sept. 1 for ages 18 and older at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Summer Music Series: From June 21 – Aug. 25 free jazz concerts in Dobbs Ferry, Lyndhurst, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow & Ossining. Full schedule at www.jazzforumarts.org.

Guided Kayak Tours: Weekends from 9 a.m. – 12 noon, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow. Call 682-5135 or visit www.KayakHudson.com .

Kayaking: Rent a kayak between 12 noon and 5 p.m. on the Tarrytown Lakes Saturdays and Sundays. Call 682-5135 or visit www.KayakHudson.com.

Exhibit: Works by Selene Smerling and Zoe Brotman Denahy on display June 2 – 29 at the Irvington Public Library. Reception June 3 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Ossining Arts Council Members Show: June 1-30 at the Ossining Public Library. Reception June 15 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Exhibits: Oil paintings by Doris Mady and various scenes and portraits by IAHD Group Artists at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

“Defying Labels: New Role, New Clothes: June 15 – Sept. 24 fashion exhibition at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Westchester Broadway Theatre: Mamma Mia on stage through June 25; Annie from June 29 – Sept. 10 in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Latin Dance Lessons: Classes by Josie Lariccia on various dates through August 19 at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://irvingtonlibary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.

Jazz Sessions 2017: The greats on camera through June 22 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Free Lyndhurst Tours: Through September Tarrytown residents receive free Classic Tour admission on Thursdays and Fridays. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market: Open 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 18 in Patriot’s Park. E-mail TaSHFarmersMarket@gmail.com or visit www.TaSHFarmersMarket.org.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.