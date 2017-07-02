JULY 2017 Happenings (Daily and Ongoing)

Sunday 2

Float Like a Butterfly: At 1 p.m. learn about the amazing life of a butterfly at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Wednesday 5

Yoga with Nicole: At 10:30 a.m. practice beginning yoga stretches at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Movie Matinees: The Scarlet Coat showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday 6

Movies for Kids: Lego Batman Movie showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 7

Book Club: At 10 a.m. The Attack by Yasmina Khadra will be discussed at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. To RSVP call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Saturday 8

Beaver Dams and Lodges: At 10 a.m. enjoy a story plus habitat hikes, stream stomps and wild foraging at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Preregistration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Adult Comedy Night: Six popular comics perform at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. & show at 8:30 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Sunday 9

Hastings Flea Market: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metro North train station parking lot. Also food and entertainment. Call (646) 709-4308 or visit www.hastingsflea.com.

Bringing Butterflies to Your Yard: At 1 p.m. learn how to make your own backyard a gathering place for native butterflies at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Concert: At 7 p.m. Randy Newman performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 10

Let’s Talk About Your Home: At 7 p.m. Marie Graham, founder of The Refreshed Home, speaks at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Tuesday 11

Retro Revival Series: The Graduate showing at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org

Wednesday 12

Movie Matinees: The Zookeeper’s Wife showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Stories of the Founding of America: At 7 p.m. Brian Patrick Mulligan performs Ben Franklin & the Great American Experiment at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Impact Investing: At 7:30 p.m. learn how to combine socially beneficial results with financial gain at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

Literary Evening: At 7:30 p.m. Idra Novey & Alex Mar share poetic beginnings and work of journalistic non-fiction at the Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Thursday 13

Movies for Kids: A Dog’s Purpose showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Author Event: At 6 p.m. Eugene Lim reads from his new novel Dear Cyborgs at Riverrun Books & Manuscripts in Hastings-on-Hudson. Call 478-1339.

Summer Nights at Stone Barns: At 7 p.m. change makers discuss how to achieve a healthy and sustainable food system for all at Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org. Also July 20 & 27.

Warner Library Book Group: Meets at 7 p.m. to discuss Celine by Peter Heller. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Author Visit: at 7 p.m. Elaine Freed Lindenblatt talks about her book Stop at the Red Apple at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Rivertown Socials: At 7:30 p.m. join a ‘80s cardio dance class and bring new or gently used sneakers to donate to a local group at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Saturday 15

Friends of the RiverWalk Work Day: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet at the end of West Main St., Tarrytown with hand tools for weeding and clipping. Call 419-7229.

Westchester Broadway Theatre: Singer Michael Amonte performs in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. & show at 8:30 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Comedy Night: At 8 p.m. HA! Comedy Club presents Artie Lange at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Tuesday 18

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss The Last Policeman by Ben Winters at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Free Healing Meditation: At 7 p.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also July 25 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday 19

Movie Matinee: Witness for the Prosecution showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Buzzworthy Films: Florence Foster Jenkins showing at 6:30 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Celebrate Jonathan Demme: At 8:30 p.m. watch Stop Making Sense at the Artopee Way Drive-In in Nyack. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 20

Movies for Kids: Monster Trucks showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. The Thirteenth, showcasing the American prison system, will be screened at the Ossining Public Library, followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Saturday 22

Rabbit Ramble: At 10 a.m. enjoy a story plus habitat hikes, stream stomps and critter care at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Preregistration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Pet Adoption Day: From 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Boys of the Bronx Doo Wop Night: The Belmonts perform at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. & show at 8:30 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Sunday 23

Butterflies, Bees and Birds: At 1 p.m. visit a native plant meadow and learn about this rich ecosystem at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Gardening with Nick: From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. learn how to use your garden to its full potential at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org. Other workshops Aug. 13 & Sept. 24.

Wednesday 26

Movie Matinees: Beauty and the Beast showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Improv: At 8 p.m. Don’t Think Twice will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew, followed by discussion with improv teacher and performer Jim Fyfe. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 27

Movies for Kids: Trolls showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Magical Moths: At 8 p.m. celebrate National Moth Week with naturalist Charlie Roberto at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Preregistration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Friday 28

Y Summer Theater: Performs All Shook Up at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow High School Auditorium. Call 418-5562 for more information. Also July 29 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Random Farms Kids’ Theater: Performs The Sound of Music at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org. Also July 29 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. & 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday 29

Ossining and the Arts: At 6 p.m. Mike and Miriam Risko will be honored, short films by Kristen Hester and Dominic Pace will be screened and refreshments served at the Ossining Public Library. RSVP on the Facebook page Ossining and the Arts.

The Night the Music Lived: A tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. & show at 8:30 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

StoryStage: At 8 p.m. enjoy the American tradition of storytelling at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Sunday 30

Meet the Animals: At 1 p.m. get up close and hands-on with some of the animals at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Monday 31

Phelps Golf Classic: Tournament to benefit Phelps Memorial Hospital Center at 11 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow Country Club, Scarborough. Call 366-3104 or e-mail mcoratti@pmhc.us. (Rescheduled from June 5).

Ongoing

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Sounds of Summer: Old and new music documentaries through Aug. 17 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org

Summer Reading Buddies: Fridays from 10 a.m. – 12 noon July 7 – Aug. 11 volunteers will help children in grades K-6 with their summer reading assignments at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416, ext. 337 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Personal Empowerment Meet-Up: Join Lane Cobb Saturdays in July and August from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. starting July 8 and learn how to create balance in a not so balanced world at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Nature Camps: From July 10 – Sept. 1 for grades K – 5 at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Summer Music Series: Through Aug. 25 free jazz concerts in Dobbs Ferry, Lyndhurst, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow & Ossining. Full schedule at www.jazzforumarts.org.

Romance in the Movies: At 2 p.m. series presented by Charles Goldman continuing July 6 with Portrait of Jennie, July 13 Humoresque, July 20 Deception and July 27 The More the Merrier at the Irvington Public Library. Registration required. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar. Continues in August.

Exhibit: Works by Selene Smerling and Zoe Brotman Denahy continue on display at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Exhibits: Photography by Jim Drohan and abstract art by Michelle Williams at the Ossining Public Library. Reception for Drohan July 8 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Exhibit: Work by the artists at Neighborhood House at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Reception July 12 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

“Defying Labels: New Role, New Clothes: Through Sept. 24 fashion exhibition at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Westchester Broadway Theatre: Annie on stage through Sept. 10 in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Latin Dance Lessons: Classes by Josie Lariccia on various dates through August 19 at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://irvingtonlibary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.

Summer Reading Game: For young readers through Aug. 19 at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 30 win prizes for reading books at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk to get your Reading Log.

Adult Summer Reading Program: Through Sept. 1 for ages 18 and older at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Guided Kayak Tours: Weekends from 9 a.m. – 12 noon, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow. Call 682-5135 or visit www.KayakHudson.com .

Kayaking: Rent a kayak between 12 noon and 5 p.m. on the Tarrytown Lakes Saturdays and Sundays. Call 682-5135 or visit www.KayakHudson.com.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Free Lyndhurst Tours: Through September Tarrytown residents receive free Classic Tour admission on Thursdays and Fridays. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market: Open 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 18 in Patriot’s Park. E-mail TaSHFarmersMarket@gmail.com or visit www.TaSHFarmersMarket.org.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class July 19 and 26 at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.