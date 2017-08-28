It’s Open! Well, Half of It Anyway

By Barrett Seaman

At 1:36am Saturday morning—a full day and a half after the official ceremony featuring Governor Cuomo—the first few cars began the three-mile trek across the westbound span of the new Mario C. Cuomo Bridge. By daylight, cars and trucks were pouring through, while Westchester-bound traffic continued to use the southernmost four lanes of the old Tappan Zee Bridge, deemed “functionally obsolete” years before construction of the new bridge began in earnest in 2013.

For the next few months, Tappan Zee Constructors, the designer/builder of the new bridge, will be demolishing the landings on either side of the old bridge and connecting the new span to land. Sometime in the late fall, all traffic will shift onto the new span and workers will begin to tear down the old Tappan Zee and dole out its usable parts (including the giant “zipper” that controls how many lanes are used during morning and evening rush hours).

The new bridge has a feature the old one sorely lacked: a cross ramp that will connect the two parallel spans, allowing for emergency turnarounds and traffic redirections if necessary.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, widely applauded for championing the project since he took office, presided triumphantly over the opening ceremony, spreading the credit to a variety of officials, four of whom preceded him on the dais: State Thruway Authority Chair and Onondaga County Executive Joanne M.” Joanie” Mahoney, New York State AFL-CIO chief Mario Cilento, Bill Mooney, president of the Westchester County Association, and Congresswomen Nita Lowey.

Receiving the loudest applause—and a standing ovation, however, was Sleepy Hollow’s Pearl Harbor veteran, Armando “Chick” Galella, 96, who drove across the original Tappan Zee Bridge in a brand new 1955 Corvette, owned by his then-employer, Frank Chevrolet, the local dealership. As the festivities ended shortly past noon, Galella climbed into the passenger seat of an identical vintage ’55 ‘vette while Governor Cuomo took the wheel. The canary yellow classic came from the personal collection of Long Island attorney James Newman.

The bridge project has set a number of firsts and some breathtaking statistics associated over its four-year history—with more to come before it is completely finished and in full operation in mid-2018:

Scope:

3.1 miles of bridge

Each of the eight towers at center rise 419 feet from water level—100 feet taller than the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

192 cables tying the bridge deck to the towers support the center span.

Eight lanes (versus seven for the old bridge) plus a 12-ft. wide “shared use” lane for bikes and pedestrians; space left for future rail line.

110,000 tons of 100% American-made steel used in construction.

Costs:

$3.98 billion, which was a billion dollars lower than the original estimate.

A $1.6 billion federal loan – the largest infrastructure loan in history.

New York State added $1.2 billion gained from penalties incurred by banks during the financial crisis.

$850 million raised by Thruway Authority bonds.

Tolls will remain at $5 for eastbound cars until at least 2020.

Labor:

All told, 7,000 workers, 100% union members, worked over 9 million hours.

On any given day, 500 men and women are on the job.

764 New York-based businesses, including 219 from Westchester, had contracts on the project.