Irvington’s Vibrant Sunday Farmer’s Market Delights Shoppers

by Linda Viertel –
Sunday farmer’s markets are thriving, and Irvington’s bustling scene at the Main Street School parking lot is no exception. Whether you are shopping for just-picked produce, fresh fish, artisanal cheese or enjoying a pizza-piping hot from Dough Nation’s mobile wood-burning oven, the entire family will enjoy the community experience. Music is playing, varying children’s activities are available, and the market table provides ongoing community information. It’s all in one place to visit after church, on your way to a sports event, to pick up delectable culinary treats for a picnic or just because it’s the most pleasurable way to grocery shop!
With 37 alternating vendors to choose from, shoppers will always find fresh, local (within 200 miles) produce and artisanal products that bring the farm to your table. “One new vendor I am so excited about, not only because of their product, but because of their personality too, is Lime Kiln Farm. They make goat and cow’s milk cheese and really good chevre,” says market manager, Pascale Le Draoulec, “Their story is fascinating: they made goat cheese in Italy for years and years and then decided to come to the Hudson Valley and start a farm here.” A hyper local grower would be Nick Storrs who runs the green house, Homegrown Nurseries, at Lyndhurst just up the street. “He’s got 10 green thumbs,” Le Draoulec commented.
And, if you are looking for an unusual take-out offering, VN To Go offers nourishing pho in cooler months (Vietnamese noodle soup, brimming with vegetables and protein choices), summer rolls and buncha (grilled pork or chicken served with fresh herbs and dipping sauce over rice noodles). All are made by two best friends and Vietnamese ex-pats who get up at 4 a.m. on market day to make their summer rolls, which usually sell out by 11 a.m.
Successful markets, as in Tarrytown and Irvington, often have a dual mission: they bring the community together into a vibrant gathering place to “meet and greet” – get caught up on family and other issues; plus, they increase downtown village foot traffic into local stores and other venues. They are a win-win experience for everyone which also helps support local independent growers and culinary artisans.
Irvington’s market director, Pascale Le Draoulec and on-site manager, Rose T. Ellis, are supported by a committee of seven local volunteers: Tracy Calvan, Suzie Fromer, Eli Haliwell, Hilary Levy, Ellen Passov, Ellen Solomon, and Amy Ziff, all of whom keep the market running in tip-top shape. In addition, the market couldn’t exist without the generous support of nine sponsors.
If You Go
Irvington Farmer’s Market
101 Main Street
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1:
Here’s a list of the alternating Irvington Farmers Market vendors,but take the time to go online and find out more about them; they each have a story to tell (irvmkt.org).
Arlotta Food Studio
Asian Farmer Dumplings
Anthi’s Greek Specilaties
Berry Brook Farm
Bien Cuit Bakery
Bohemian Baked
Custom Cold Brew
Climax Cooperative
DACHA Fermented Foods
Deep Roots Farm
Doc Pickle
Dough Nation
FarmEats
Foraged Wild
Found Herbal
HomeGrown Nurseries
Joe Tomato Mozzarella
Kontoulis Olive Oil
Lime Kiln Cheese
LUXX Chocolate
Madura Farm
Mangalitsa by Mosefund
McGrath Cheese Co.
The Misshapened Bowl
Nutmeg Cafe
Penny Lick Ice Cream
Pura Vida Fishery
Ready Set Sharp
Southtown Farms
Stone & Thistle Farm
Valley Shepherd Creamery
Teagevity
True Food
VN To Go
Wave Hill Breads
Wright’s Farm