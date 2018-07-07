Irvington’s Vibrant Sunday Farmer’s Market Delights Shoppers

by Linda Viertel –

Sunday farmer’s markets are thriving, and Irvington’s bustling scene at the Main Street School parking lot is no exception. Whether you are shopping for just-picked produce, fresh fish, artisanal cheese or enjoying a pizza-piping hot from Dough Nation’s mobile wood-burning oven, the entire family will enjoy the community experience. Music is playing, varying children’s activities are available, and the market table provides ongoing community information. It’s all in one place to visit after church, on your way to a sports event, to pick up delectable culinary treats for a picnic or just because it’s the most pleasurable way to grocery shop!

With 37 alternating vendors to choose from, shoppers will always find fresh, local (within 200 miles) produce and artisanal products that bring the farm to your table. “One new vendor I am so excited about, not only because of their product, but because of their personality too, is Lime Kiln Farm. They make goat and cow’s milk cheese and really good chevre,” says market manager, Pascale Le Draoulec, “Their story is fascinating: they made goat cheese in Italy for years and years and then decided to come to the Hudson Valley and start a farm here.” A hyper local grower would be Nick Storrs who runs the green house, Homegrown Nurseries, at Lyndhurst just up the street. “He’s got 10 green thumbs,” Le Draoulec commented.

And, if you are looking for an unusual take-out offering, VN To Go offers nourishing pho in cooler months (Vietnamese noodle soup, brimming with vegetables and protein choices), summer rolls and buncha (grilled pork or chicken served with fresh herbs and dipping sauce over rice noodles). All are made by two best friends and Vietnamese ex-pats who get up at 4 a.m. on market day to make their summer rolls, which usually sell out by 11 a.m.

Successful markets, as in Tarrytown and Irvington, often have a dual mission: they bring the community together into a vibrant gathering place to “meet and greet” – get caught up on family and other issues; plus, they increase downtown village foot traffic into local stores and other venues. They are a win-win experience for everyone which also helps support local independent growers and culinary artisans.

Irvington’s market director, Pascale Le Draoulec and on-site manager, Rose T. Ellis, are supported by a committee of seven local volunteers: Tracy Calvan, Suzie Fromer, Eli Haliwell, Hilary Levy, Ellen Passov, Ellen Solomon, and Amy Ziff, all of whom keep the market running in tip-top shape. In addition, the market couldn’t exist without the generous support of nine sponsors.

If You Go

Irvington Farmer’s Market

101 Main Street

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1:

Here’s a list of the alternating Irvington Farmers Market vendors,but take the time to go online and find out more about them; they each have a story to tell (irvmkt.org).

Arlotta Food Studio

Asian Farmer Dumplings

Anthi’s Greek Specilaties

Berry Brook Farm

Bien Cuit Bakery

Bohemian Baked

Custom Cold Brew

Climax Cooperative

DACHA Fermented Foods

Deep Roots Farm

Doc Pickle

Dough Nation

FarmEats

Foraged Wild

Found Herbal

HomeGrown Nurseries

Joe Tomato Mozzarella

Kontoulis Olive Oil

Lime Kiln Cheese

LUXX Chocolate

Madura Farm

Mangalitsa by Mosefund

McGrath Cheese Co.

The Misshapened Bowl

Nutmeg Cafe

Penny Lick Ice Cream

Pura Vida Fishery

Ready Set Sharp

Southtown Farms

Stone & Thistle Farm

Valley Shepherd Creamery

Teagevity

True Food

VN To Go

Wave Hill Breads

Wright’s Farm