Irvington’s Read Aloud Day Draws Celebrity Readers

Irvington Schools have been participating in Litworld and UNESCO’s World Read Aloud Day to promote literacy for years, but this is the first time the schools have invited outsiders—prominent members of the community—to be their readers. On the morning of February 1st, Kindergartners through fifth graders gathered round in their classrooms at both the Dow’s Lane and Main Street Schools as elected officials, artists, actors and writers with ties to Irvington read from books of their own choosing. County Executive George Latimer chose Jacqueline Woodson’s Each Kindness; Irvington Mayor Brian C. Smith selected David Shannon’s Duck in a Bike, and so on. They also fielded questions about all manner of things kids would be curious about. Police Chief Michael Cerone spent a lot of time explaining how one gets to be a police officer.