Irvington’s Read Aloud Day Draws Celebrity Readers

Irvington Schools have been participating in Litworld and UNESCO’s World Read Aloud Day to promote literacy for years, but this is the first time the schools have invited outsiders—prominent members of the community—to be their readers. On the morning of February 1st, Kindergartners through fifth graders gathered round in their classrooms at both the Dow’s Lane and Main Street Schools as elected officials, artists, actors and writers with ties to Irvington read from books of their own choosing. County Executive George Latimer chose Jacqueline Woodson’s Each Kindness; Irvington Mayor Brian C. Smith selected David Shannon’s Duck in a Bike, and so on. They also fielded questions about all manner of things kids would be curious about. Police Chief Michael Cerone spent a lot of time explaining how one gets to be a police officer.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer prepares to read “Each Kindness” by Jacqueline Woodson to Main Street School fourth graders in Irvington.
NY State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins answers questions before reading to fifth graders at Irvington’s Main Street School.
Kate Lydon, ballet dancer and Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theater (ABT) Studio Company, prepares to read “Firebird” by fellow dancer Misty Copeland.
Irvington Mayor Brian C. Smith poses with Dow’s Lane Kindergartners after reading David Shannon’s “Duck on a Bike.”
Irvington Board of Education President Michael Hanna with Dow’s Lane second graders.
Author, illustrator ( and former Hudson Independent contributor) Marcie Cuff answers questions from Dow’s Lane second graders.
Irvington Police Chief Michael Cerone answers questions from Main Street fifth graders on how he came to be a police officer.
District 12 County Legislator MaryAnne Shimsky before reading Maira Kalman’s “Next Stop: Grand Central” to Dow’s Lane third graders.
Former Irvington High School Principal Scott Mosenthal reads to Dow’s Lane School first graders.
Film and TV actress Sarah Wynter Peres engages Dow’s Lane first graders.