Irvington Town Hall Theater Presents an Evening About Transgender and Non-Binary Lives on October 19

The Irvington Town Hall Theater (ITHT) has launched a new diversity series comprising three unique community events for the upcoming season. Irvington resident and ITHT commissioner Kim Gilligan, who is producing the series, explained, “From identity to cultures to disabilities, there are numerous stories to share.” The series begins on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. with “My Identity Is Not Your Opinion: An Evening About Transgender and Non-Binary Lives.” This free event will include a short film about a father and son as they navigate the transition. A young person who writes a transgender comic book and a non-binary visual artist will be among participants in a panel discussion and Q&A with the audience. Supported by The Loft LGBT Community Center of Westchester (www.loftgaycenter.org), the event is suitable for adults and children from middle school age and up. Sponsors for the diversity series include Lockard & Wechsler Direct. For more information, please visit: www.irvingtontheater.com.