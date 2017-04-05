Irvington Middle School Student to Compete in Statewide Geography Bee

Irvington Middle School sixth-grader Andrew Zhou, a geography whiz, qualified to compete in the statewide National Geographic Bee, which was held at the New York State Museum in Albany on March 31.

Zhou, who was named the schoolwide Geography Bee winner in January, is among 104 fourth- through eighth-graders invited to compete at the state level. In order to qualify for the state competition, participants had to win their schoolwide geography bee and take a qualifying written test, which was submitted to the National Geographic Society.

“I used to be obsessed with maps just flipping through the pages of an Atlas looking at places all over the world,” Zhou said. “Now, I spend my free time studying geography online, watching videos and reading facts and maps on geography websites. When I think about going to Albany for the state competition I am both excited and nervous.”

The National Geographic Bee, organized by the National Geographic Society, is designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world around them. At the competitions, students answer a challenging set of questions that cover all facets of geography.

“The IMS community is incredibly proud of Andrew’s passion, curiosity and knowledge about geography,” Assistant Principal Allyson Daley said. “We wish him the best of luck in Albany and will be cheering him on from Irvington.”

The champion from each state will receive $100 and qualify to compete in the national competition, which will be held at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C. from May 14-17. Transportation and accommodations for the trip will be provided for each state champion and one parent/guardian.