Irvington Man Accused of Serial Sexual Assaults

According to several news organizations, New York City Police are investigating more than a dozen accusations of sexual assault by former clients of voice-over coach Peter Rofé, a resident of Irvington. The story, including graphic accounts that fit a pattern of behavior going back over a decade, was first reported by CNN.com. It is based on Twitter and Facebook exchanges among women who had been clients of Rofé in his Manhattan studio and were later contacted by CNN. Rofé has since moved his studio to Irvington’s Bridge Street complex, but there have been no reports so far of similar assaults involving local clients.