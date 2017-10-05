Inspiring Speakers to Present at Tedx Rivertown Event

by Linda Viertel

With lightning speed, TED (technology, education, design) talks have proliferated throughout the world. A nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, in the form of short powerful talks (19 minutes in length or less), TED invites leading thinkers and doers to present at its annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia which are taped and made available, free, on TED.com. Speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Sir Richard Branson, Daniel Kahneman, Philippe Starck and so many others.

Tedx was created in this spirit of Ideas Worth Spreading – a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience on a local level (the x means an independently organized TED event). Video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. And fortunately Tarrytown residents, Kimberly Marcus, and her co-organizer, Melissa Baer, applied for and received their license to hold TedxTarrytown, previously held at Temple Beth Abraham. “When our application from TED HQ was approved, Melissa and I were so excited. I had attended a TEDx conference in April to enable us to sell over 100 tickets. With the new venue, we will now be able to share the TEDx experience with more people from the rivertowns.”

This year, on October 22, Tedx moves to that new venue: the Irvington Town Hall Theatre, with “Rise”as its theme, inspired by the new bridge depicted on the Tedx logo. “The bridge is rising up,” Marcus explained. “People are rising up. And organizations are rising up. The opposite is ‘fall’; you have to rise up from somewhere, and our eight speakers will explain their various experiences.” Short talks and a musical presentation (from eight to 14 minutes) will be offered by experts in a dizzying variety of fields: Jaron Benjamin (Vice-President for Community Mobilization for Housing Works, Inc), Hugh Locke (President, Smallholder Farmers Alliance), Pablo Mayor (composer and musician), Amy Whitaker (Author, Art Thinking), Jamey Barbas, PE (Project Director, Mario M. Cuomo Bridge), Ethan Schutz (President and CEO, The Schutz Company), Michael Alcee, Ph.D. (Clinical Psychologist), and Jennifer Walford (elementary school teacher, publisher of Found in Yonkers)

The all-volunteer event was organized with one simple promise: to deliver an authentic TED experience to Tarrytown, Irvington and the greater Westchester area. By presenting inspiring speakers, attendees will, hopefully, listen, learn, and grow with one another as a diverse whole. Marcus said, “We believe TEDxTarrytown is a way to share the beautiful flavor of the rivertowns – this is a chance for our area to learn from informative, inspiring, and engaging speakers within our community.”

“I believe in the mission of TED and TEDx,” said Marcus. “It puts great ideas into the world and works to create positive change. It is another way to make our world a better place.” Please check www.tedxtarrytown.com for tickets and more information.

Local sponsors have generously contributed to the event in order to keep ticket prices low and provide refreshments.TedxTarrytown is grateful for their participation. They are: Tarrytown – Regeneron, llda’s Salon and Spa, Coffee Labs, Bagel Emporium; Irvington – Red Barn Bakery, Dr. Mac; Mt. Kisco – Café Realty; Elmsford – Play Nice Together.