Inquiring Photographer – “What is your New Year’s Resolution?”

by Alexa Brandenberg



Todd Brown

Sleepy Hollow

“To forgive Trump supporters.”



Marilyn Ghilardi

Irvington

“I just retired this year so I am going to enjoy life and play.”



Benny Gjevukaj

Works in Irvington

“To quit smoking.”



Rosemary Clarke

Irvington

“To walk to work instead of

driving.”



Lynne Lori Sylvan

Tarrytown

“To get an acting agent.”