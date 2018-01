Inquiring Photographer – What is Your New Year’s Resolution?

by Alexa Brandenberg –



Heather Hewett

Sleepy Hollow

“I am contemplating a New Year’s resolution inspired by the writer Ann Patchett, which is to give up personal shopping for the year.”



Herinel Pichardo

Works in Tarrytown

“Honestly? To learn to be nicer to people.”



Leah Scarpatti

Sleepy Hollow

“To spread love and awareness through my music and words.”



Luke Johnson (and Molly)

Tarrytown

“To work harder in school and make more priorities.”



Willa Odefey

Tarrytown

“To be a good person.”