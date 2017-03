Inquiring Photographer – “What is the Favorite Meal from Your Childhood?”

by Alexa Brandenberg



Claire Widman

Sleepy Hollow

“Chicken Parm, which is rare coming from someone who is 100% Irish.”



Eveyln Patino

Sleepy Hollow

“My mom made a lot of cakes and desserts. Orange cake was my favorite.”



Dylan Hume

Tarrytown

“It doesn’t get much better than spaghetti and Italian sausage.”



Anne Kenny (left)

Scarborough

“My mom did a leg of lamb to perfection.”

Kathy Mackie (right)

Irvington (Grew up in Tarrytown)

“The classic lasagne with

pork and sausage ragu and

mozzarella.”