Inquiring Photographer “What Do You Think About the Indian Point Nuclear Plants Closing?”

in Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg
Inquiring-Photog-Aine-PAGE-22
Aine Daly
Irvington
“I’m in favor of its closing because of the toxic dangers and the possible terrorist target.”

Inquiring-Photog-Randell-PAGE-22
Randell Dodge
Irvington
“Shut it down now. Don’t wait four years.”

Inquiring-Photog-Gaylord-PAGE-22
Gaylord Holmes
Irvington
“I think it’s great!”

Inquiring-Photog-Teresa-PAGE-22
Teresa Schmittroth
Tarrytown
“I’ve noticed that there are no eagles around the plant which makes me even more in favor of its closing.”

 

Inquiring-Photog-Bob-PAGE-22
Bob Goldstein
Tarrytown
“I’m opposed to it. It’s a major power grid that supplies 20% of the local electrical power. I also feel badly for the residents in the area whose taxes will skyrocket.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*