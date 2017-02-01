Inquiring Photographer “What Do You Think About the Indian Point Nuclear Plants Closing?”

by Alexa Brandenberg
Aine Daly
Irvington
“I’m in favor of its closing because of the toxic dangers and the possible terrorist target.”
Randell Dodge
Irvington
“Shut it down now. Don’t wait four years.”
Gaylord Holmes
Irvington
“I think it’s great!”
Teresa Schmittroth
Tarrytown
“I’ve noticed that there are no eagles around the plant which makes me even more in favor of its closing.”
Bob Goldstein
Tarrytown
“I’m opposed to it. It’s a major power grid that supplies 20% of the local electrical power. I also feel badly for the residents in the area whose taxes will skyrocket.”