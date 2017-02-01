Inquiring Photographer “What Do You Think About the Indian Point Nuclear Plants Closing?”

by Alexa Brandenberg



Aine Daly

Irvington

“I’m in favor of its closing because of the toxic dangers and the possible terrorist target.”



Randell Dodge

Irvington

“Shut it down now. Don’t wait four years.”



Gaylord Holmes

Irvington

“I think it’s great!”



Teresa Schmittroth

Tarrytown

“I’ve noticed that there are no eagles around the plant which makes me even more in favor of its closing.”



Bob Goldstein

Tarrytown

“I’m opposed to it. It’s a major power grid that supplies 20% of the local electrical power. I also feel badly for the residents in the area whose taxes will skyrocket.”