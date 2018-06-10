Inquiring Photographer – June 2018

by Alexa Brandenberg

“What Do You Look Forward to Most About Summer?”



Julianna Santos

Tarrytown

“To be outdoors as much as I can. As a Brazilian, being indoors for eight months is murder.”



Jennifer Green

Sleepy Hollow

“I look forward to the beach and playing lots of tennis.”



Alejandra Hilario

Sleepy Hollow

“Definitely being at the end of the school year.”



Stella Crock

Tarrytown

“Going to the beach with my grandmother and collecting sea glass.”



Nazem Abndeh

Works in Tarrytown

“I don’t like summer. It’s too hot and I have to drink too much water.”