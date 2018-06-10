Inquiring Photographer – June 2018
by Alexa Brandenberg
“What Do You Look Forward to Most About Summer?”
Julianna Santos
Tarrytown
“To be outdoors as much as I can. As a Brazilian, being indoors for eight months is murder.”
Jennifer Green
Sleepy Hollow
“I look forward to the beach and playing lots of tennis.”
Alejandra Hilario
Sleepy Hollow
“Definitely being at the end of the school year.”
Stella Crock
Tarrytown
“Going to the beach with my grandmother and collecting sea glass.”
Nazem Abndeh
Works in Tarrytown
“I don’t like summer. It’s too hot and I have to drink too much water.”