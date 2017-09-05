Inquiring Photographer – “How Do You Feel About the New Bridge Being Named for Mario Cuomo?”

by Alexa Brandenberg

Polly Holland

Tarrytown

“I like Mario Cuomo but I am not in favor of spending a lot of money to change all the signs. Tappan Zee is a good name.”

Nadya Kuzmenko

Tarrytown

“I wish it wouldn’t have been named after a particular politician but rather for the veterans of this country. Now I feel that the bridge is a political statement.”

Luc Most (left)

Tarrytown

“I don’t agree with the name because people will always know the Tappan Zee Bridge but they won’t know what the Mario Cuomo Bridge is.”

Caleb Curry (right)

Tarrytown

“I’m just going to call it “The New Tappan Zee Bridge.”

Ralph Miccio

Sleepy Hollow

“I don’t care one way or the other. I’ll always just call it the Tappan Zee Bridge.”