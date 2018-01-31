Inquiring Photographer – “From where did your ancestors immigrate, and what are your feelings about the immigration issue?

Dylan Smith

Tarrytown

“Peru and Ireland. There should be more freedom to immigrate because I feel it is helpful to grow our economy.”

Ralph Levey

Tarrytown

“Poland and Russia. There should be full immigration. No limits or controls, because that’s what we are.”

Ann Neilsen

Tarrytown

“Ireland and Italy. We need leaders in all parts of our country to model inclusiveness.”

Christopher Reising

Tarrytown

“Germany and England. The immigration policy sucks.”

Mia Hernandez

Sleepy Hollow

“Cuba and Europe. I know that my father worked very hard to get to this country and become a citizen so while I don’t frown upon illegals, I think it’s unfair if they don’t have to do all the same work.”