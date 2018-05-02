Inquiring Photographer – “Do you approve of Governor Cuomo’s proposed ban of plastic bags?”

by Alexa Brandenberg – 

“Do you approve of Governor Cuomo’s proposed ban of plastic bags?”


David Glickhouse
Irvington
“No. Plastic bags are a source of convenience and properly utilized they can serve many purposes. I find it inconvenient to bring my own bags.”


Kristin Wuerffel
Sleepy Hollow
“Yes I do. There are too many of them and they take too long to degrade. We also have many other options to carry our food in.”


Robert Mannion
Sleepy Hollow
“Yes. I would like to see a ban because I am tired of seeing plastic bags in trees, and I am a fan of aquatic life.”

Roger Banks
Roger Bank
Tarrytown
“Yes, I would agree with him if it causes health problems and environmental problems.”


Rachael Sokolowski and
August Weiskopf
Tarrytown
“Yes I do. My dream for our world would be for everything to be compostable and recyclable so that we can live more harmoniously with nature.”

