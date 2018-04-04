Inquiring Photographer April 2018

by Alexa Brandenberg –

“Do you think anything concrete will come from the recent anti-gun walkouts and rallies?”



Richard Cross

Tarrytown

“I have a lot of faith in youth and they have seen things we have never seen before, so I think they will vote their minds.”



Luis Leon

Sleepy Hollow

“I hope so, because I have two kids who are growing up and I don’t want them to be involved in any of that.”



Jennifer Gates

Sleepy Hollow

“I think it will. The walkout made a difference because it showed that kids have a voice and even though we are small, we can speak up.”



David Anderson

Tarrytown

“If the courts would enforce the laws that are already in place, a lot of this stuff would never have happened.”