Inquiring Photographer April 2018

by Alexa Brandenberg – 

“Do you think anything concrete will come from the recent anti-gun walkouts and rallies?”


Richard Cross
Tarrytown
“I have a lot of faith in youth and they have seen things we have never seen before, so I think they will vote their minds.”

 


Luis Leon
Sleepy Hollow
“I hope so, because I have two kids who are growing up and I don’t want them to be involved in any of that.”

 


Jennifer Gates
Sleepy Hollow
“I think it will. The walkout made a difference because it showed that kids have a voice and even though we are small, we can speak up.”

 


David Anderson
Tarrytown
“If the courts would enforce the laws that are already in place, a lot of this stuff would never have happened.”

