In Our Libraries

The following events have been scheduled for March at the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information, call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday, March 1 at 2 p.m. Video – Library of Congress Gershwin Prize –An all-star tribute to Tony Bennett.

Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m . Autism program with Robert J. Bernstein, author of Uniquely Normal/ tapping the reservoir of normalcy to treat autism.

Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Murder Mystery Night at the Library, a Warner Library fundraiser. Tickets are $50 and include light refreshments and drinks. Spots are limited, so reserve your place today. Go to: showclix.com/event/murder-mystery-at-warner-library or call 631-7734.

Sunday, March 4 at 3 p.m., author Peter Bogyo presents his book: Broadway General Manager: demystifying the most important and least understood role in show business. Refreshments and book signing will follow the discussion.

Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m., Sing like a Pro, Speak with Ease – Voice Workshop with Ronnie Sarrett Lederman. Please wear comfortable clothes and be prepared to move and use your voice. No singing experience is necessary.

Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m., Organic Gardening with Deb Taft of Mobius Farms.

Saturday, March 10 at 3 p.m ., Rolie Poly Guacamole! Don’t miss this afternoon of music for kids and their grown-ups.

Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Hiking for Beginners with the Westchester Trails Association. Know your hiking basics before hitting the trails.

Thursday, March 15 at 2 p.m . , Live from Lincoln Center – a video of the play Driving Miss Daisy with Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones and Boyd Gaines. March 20 – Warner Library Seed Library starts.

Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m., “Battling the Opioid Epidemic/ Drug Abuse and Co-Occurring Disorders.” Stephanie Marquesano will discuss the prevalence of addictive and co-occurring disorders. Learn how the combination of substance abuse and mental health challenges is affecting lives of more than 10.2 million Americans.

Thursdays, March 22-April 26 at 3 p.m. Opera Appreciation. Susan Grunthal will discuss the life and works of Guiseppe Verdi.

Saturday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m., Friends of the Library Concert – Peter Calo, guitarist/singer/songwriter will perform along with co-musicians on bass and drums.

Monday, March 26 at 7 p.m . Alexander Technique. Learn to identify and prevent the harmful postural habits that can cause stress, pain, or ineffectiveness. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m., “Battling the Opioid Epidemic – Narcan Education.” Would you know what to do if someone overdosed? The Westchester County Health Department offers free life-saving Naloxone (Narcan) training for residents. Residents 18 or older who want to attend this training workshop (to administer Narcan) can register online at http://health.westchestergov.com/narcan/com.mmunity-opioid-overdose-training.

The following programs have been scheduled for the month of March at the Irvington Public Library, 12 S. Astor St. in Irvington. Info: 591-7840 or irvingtonlibrary.org.

Throughout the month: Jim Maciel returns to the Martucci Gallery in the Irvington Public Library to exhibit “Forest and Trees,” that features detailed Sumi Ink brush drawings on watercolor paper. Sumi Ink is the black ink used in Japanese calligraphy. Maciel works from photographs taken during his travels, this time through the Pacific Northwest. He first makes detailed drawings, then paints from light to dark.

Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. The Irvington Historical Society will present The Gettysburg Campaign and the New York City Draft Riots: Conspiracy or Coincidence? The talk will be by Barnet Schecter, based on his book The Devil’s Own Work: The Civil War Draft Riots and the Fight to Reconstruct America. Admission is free. Info: www.irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, March 25: Stories, Songs, and Sweets, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come join us for a free afternoon of stories, songs, and yummy treats. This event features sing-alongs with Carla from Tkiya (the Jewish community music initiative). Come get into the spirit with some Passover themed stories to get us ready for the holiday. All ages are welcome and we love to see new faces. This event is ideal for children eight and under.