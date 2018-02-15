Dear Residents and Business Owners:

Starting on or about February 26, 2018, and continuing until the work is completed, one of Tarrytown’s Water Storage Tanks will be removed from service for scheduled repairs. During this time period, there will be no interruption of water service but you may experience low water pressure in your home. The village asks everyone for cooperation to conserve as much water as possible during the peak usage periods of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., (such as refraining from using clothes washers, taking baths or long showers, washing cars, or any other activity that uses a large amount of water). Large water consumers are also urged to implement procedures to reduce their water consumption during these peak periods.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but this is necessary work to ensure proper operation of the public water system and adequate fire protection.

If you have any questions, call 914-862-1819, or e-mail hwessells@tarrytowngov.com or rslingerland@tarrytowngov.com. Please visit www.tarrytowngov.com to subscribe to the village website where we will post updates on the status and duration of this project.

Howard D. Wessells, Jr. – Superintendent of Public Works