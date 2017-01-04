Hudson Loft Brings an Urban Chic Space to the Rivertowns

by Barrett Seaman

For decades, the Irvington Education Foundation (IEF) has raised the lion’s share of the money it donates in the form of grants to supplement the village’s public school programs through a one-night winter gala with a live auction. In the past, these upscale events have ranged from dressy dinner dances at the Marriott on Route 119 to casino nights and 1980s theme parties at the LIFE event space off the Saw Mill River Parkway in Ardsley. One thing these previous IEF events had in common, however, was that not one of them was in Irvington.

That will change March 24, when the IEF will go urban hip with a loft party to be held, appropriately enough, at Hudson Loft, whose web site promises “an industrial chic vibe and the feel of New York City in the heart of the Hudson Valley” right in Irvington.

“We were looking for a change,” said IEF gala co-chair Julia Downes, “which worked out perfectly with Hudson Loft opening up. We wanted to drive home the relationship between the foundation and the Irvington community.”

Situated in an old warehouse that was part of the Burnham Company complex, Hudson Loft was conceived by its current manager, Tobi Schmidt, an Irvington mom whose previous professional work involved scouting locations for photo shoots, and Bill Thompson, the developer of Bridge Street Properties, which owns the warehouse.

“I was often shooting in cool warehouse locations in the city and Brooklyn,” explained Schmidt, “and loved the idea of finding a space like that in our area. Once I saw the warehouse space at 2 South Astor, I knew it could be transformed to maintain the integrity of a warehouse/loft but be a gorgeous space as well. Not to mention those Hudson River views.”

River views indeed. Most of the west wall of the 6,600-square-foot space is a broad panel of windows taking in the Hudson from the Palisades up to the Tappan Zee Bridge, with the promise of colorful sunsets at cocktail hour and twinkling lights from Piermont and the bridge after dark.

Unadorned, its floor is a vast sea of dark hardwood—“a blank palette to do pretty much anything,” as Schmidt describes it. With a full-service kitchen, an embedded state-of-the-art sound system—and even “an event suite” with private bath, Hudson Loft can be transformed into a sit-down dinner for 250, a cocktail party for up to 450, a bar mitzvah or a new product launch site.

To fill in the colors of the palette, Schmidt has a stable full of vendors ready to supply food, flowers, furniture and whatever music matches the intended scene. She’d prefer that clients use her suppliers because she knows she can guarantee the quality. But some may want to bring their own, as the IEF plans to do with their food service and sound system because of specific donations. With close ties to Irvington schools themselves, Schmidt and landlord Thompson, who is also an investor in the space, are donating the night of March 24 as well.

Since Hudson Loft opened in September, Schmidt said there has been a steady flow of clients and bookings—weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthdays, anniversaries, fundraisers and corporate off-sites—into 2018. She declined to name her clients, except to say that none has been local, so far. And she declines to discuss rental rates with anyone except a prospective client.

It’s difficult to cite Hudson Loft’s local competition, though there are plenty of hotels and catering establishments, like Tappan Hill, Tarrytown House, and country clubs within a 10-mile radius.

“If someone is looking for a fairytale castle style wedding or a country club/hotel type feel, then that’s just not us,” said Schmidt. “We are not a catering hall. We are truly different in that respect, and we know who we are.”

Irvingtonians with a yen to see the space in action by buying tickets to the March 24 IEF gala can do so at www.iefonline.org/loftparty. To find out more about scheduling an event at Hudson Loft, visit their web site, www.hudsonloftny.com or email info@hudsonloftny.com, or call 914-231-9221.