Heard Around the Watercooler – Sept 2018

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

SH Resident Chosen as One of the Westchester Power 50

Sleepy Hollow resident George Lence, co-founder and President of Nicholas & Lence Communications, was selected by City & State as one of The Westchester Power 50, a group of Westchester’s most influential people in government relations, business, culture and social services. He will be profiled in a special commemorative magazine in September and celebrated in a reception on September 17 at the Radisson Hotel New Rochelle. Lence also serves as President of Government Affairs Professionals, the trade group of metropolitan area government relations professionals in the private and public sectors, and is a board member of The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, The Citizens Crime Commission, Parks & Trails New York, Memorial Sloan Kettering Visible Ink Advisory Board, The Broadway Association and The Lower Manhattan Marketing Association. In Westchester, he serves as Vice Chairman and Executive Committee Member of the Business Council of Westchester, chairing the group’s Government Action Council.

Warner Library Wins Grant

Tarrytown’s Warner Library has been selected by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to participate in “Revisiting the Founding Era,” a project that will use historical documents and public libraries nationwide to inspire public interest and promote community conversations about the Founding Era’s enduring ideas and themes. Warner Library will receive a $1,000 stipend and various materials to support the initiative.

Irvington Ranked as One of Best School Districts in America

Data compiler Niche released its 2019 Best School Districts in America, and Irvington was ranked No. 58 in New York and No. 334 out of close to 11,000 school districts nationwide. The district received all A’s (except for a B in Administration and B- in Diversity) and an overall grade of A+. Niche’s rankings are based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, and data collected, including test scores, college data, and ratings.

Tarrytown Hires School New Administrators

W.L. Morse has a new principal, Torrance Walley. The Tarrytown School District has a new Curriculum Director, Dr. Gail Duffy, and a new Business Administrator, Joy Myke. For the first time in recent years, freshmen at Sleepy Hollow High School went through an orientation program the day before classes began in the district. They will also have access to peer mentors for their first year. Incoming students to W.L. Morse, meanwhile, participated in a Principal’s “Read Aloud” before school began.