Heard Around the Watercooler – Mar 2017

Safety Reflectors

Phelps Hospital recently donated 2,000 safety reflectors that can be attached to bicycles, outerwear and backpacks to increase the visibility of pedestrians and bike riders. The Greenburgh police will distribute the safety reflectors to people they see out walking at night in dark outfits. In addition, Town of Greenburgh residents can pick up reflectors at the office of Supervisor Feiner at 177 Hillside Ave., White Plains or by calling 989-1540 or emailing pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Reflectors will also be distributed in Irvington, which has taken a number of steps to make its streets safer, and has recently launched a pedestrian safety campaign as part of its “Slow Down Irvington” effort. The reflectors are available in Village Hall at 85 Main Street and will also be given out by the police. In addition, the village is contacting the school district, runners groups and dog walkers to assist in the distribution. For information, contact Traffic Calming Irvington at slow.down.irvington@gmail.com.

High School Fundraiser

Snowflakes for Shelters: Sleepy Hollow High School’s club PAW (Promoting Animal Welfare) recently held a fundraiser called “Snowflakes for Shelters” and the funds the club raised were used to make a donation to the Humane Society of Westchester and to purchase much needed toys and supplies for the many animals in the shelter.

Library Donation

The Junior League of Westchester on Hudson donated $4,500 to the Community Room Renovation Project at the Warner Library. The League raised the money at their Annual Holiday Boutique held at Lyndhurst in December. The Junior League and the Library look forward to using the new space at the League’s Annual Spelling Bee for third, fourth and fifth graders to be held on Thursday, April 20.

Robotics Competition

Sleepy Hollow Middle School students taking part in the First Lego League Robotics Competition celebrated their third-place finish Saturday in the competition which advances them to the next leg of the challenge. Competing students were charged with using Lego components to build small robots that could successfully complete a mission. Teams presented their research, robot design, and overall experience to judges. The ultimate purpose of the program is to get young students excited about science and technology and teach them valuable employment and life skills.

Congratulations

Susan Vacca is a Nurse Practitioner at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She has just completed her final defense for her PhD in nursing after having met with the Villanova nursing committee. As of January 27, she completed her doctorate degree in Nursing from Villanova University.

