Heard Around the Watercooler – June 2017

by Maria Ann Roglieri

Babies Born

Congratulations to Sabina and Cézanne Huq of Ardsley on the birth of their baby girl, Ana, on April 2, 2017. Congratulations also to Charlie and Danielle Reda of Tarrytown on the birth of their baby girl, Kyleigh Angela, on April 4, 2017.

Art Exhibit

Award-winning plein air artist and Tarrytown resident, Doris Mady, will be displaying 20 or more of her oil paintings at the Warner Library’s Main Gallery for the month of June. The theme: “My Favorite Places” and perhaps some other things as well. An Artist Reception is scheduled in the library’s Main Gallery on Saturday, June 3 from 1- 3 p.m.

Honored

Sleepy Hollow resident Jane Dubin, Tony-winning Broadway producer, will be honored by Westchester’s Axial Theatre at their annual gala on June 10 at The Gallery at Arts Westchester in White Plains. Jane’s Broadway projects include the original swing musical Bandstand, nominated for two Tony Awards, currently playing at the Bernard Jacobs Theater, and An American in Paris, winner of four Tony Awards, now in London and touring around the country. For tickets and more information about Axial Theatre, go to www.AxialTheatre.org.

New Appointments

Family medicine physician Robbins Gottlock, MD, of Sleepy Hollow has been appointed VP and Associate Medical Director at Phelps Hospital. Joshua R. Whitham has been appointed as Sleepy Hollow Middle School principal effective July 1.

Local National Merit Scholarship Winners ($2500)

Congratulations to our local winners:

• David J. Friedman, Sleepy Hollow High School

• Alexander Popov (Tarrytown),

Hackley School

• Zoe E. Mermelstein, Irvington High School

• Clara Montgomery, Irvington High School

• Jay R. Shenoy (Irvington), Fordham Preparatory School.

• Blake R. Hord, Dobbs Ferry High School

• Adriana Scanteianu, Ossining High School

Congratulations to Science Competition Winners

Katie Miles from Sleepy Hollow High School won several awards at the Intel/ISEF competition in Los Angeles in May: the Anti-Vivisection Award, and third place in Cell and Molecular Biology and she also won a research trip to the Weitzman Institute in Israel.

Fourth-grader Shaleen Thaker, and eighth graders Eesha Thaker and Esha Shenoy from Irvington had outstanding performances at the 2017 Tri-County Science and Technology Fair, held on April 22 at White Plains High School.

Grand Opening

The Shames JCC on Hudson will celebrate its grand opening with five days of fun activities beginning on June 7. Activities include a ribbon cutting and ceremony, a donor cocktail party, Shehecheyanu Shabbat, a member guest day, and a family fun day. For more information see www.shamesjcc.org.

Featured TEDx Talk

The National Bullying Prevention Center has selected Tarrytown resident Sherry Saturno’s TEDx Talk “Use Your Broken Heart to Find Your Greatness” as an anti-bullying message for their website and feature story.

