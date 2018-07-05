Heard Around the Watercooler – July 2018

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Sleepy Hollow High Actors Win AwardsThe Sleepy Hollow High School Drama Club won two Metro Awards for their production of Beauty and the Beast. Mary Del Vecchio (senior) won the Best Vocal Performance, Female for her leading role as Belle, and Zach Dore and Paul Rively won the award for Scenic Design. The SHHS production was nominated for 15 Metro awards. A total of 56 schools from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Bergen Counties participated in the 20th annual Metro Awards, which are the high school equivalent of the Tony’s.

Irvington High Science Research Students

Twenty-eight sophomores from Irvington High School’s Science Research Program presented their science projects at the Westlake Science Research Fair, held in Thornwood on June 2. They competed against more than 330 students from area school districts. Congratulations to the 11 students who earned top awards: Isai Andrade, Elizabeth Lee, Zachary Mizrachi, Maxwell Risemen, Sara Takiguchi, Leo Abbattista, Grace Hargraves, Arushi Parekh, Sarah Garcia, Chris Meng-Killeen, and Adriana Palmieri.

Irvington Resident Re-elected to World Affairs Forum Board

David Osborn of Irvington was re-elected to the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Forum. He is currently a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor with Wells Fargo Private Bank in Greenwich. He advises high net worth individuals, focusing on entrepreneurs and financial services professionals. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Karamah, an organization dedicated to promoting the rights of Muslim women around the world.

SH Middle School Student Sings at Citi Field

Stephanie Ethel-Taub, 12, won a New York Mets talent search and sang “God Bless America” before a crowd of 30,000 people during the 7th inning stretch of Sunday’s Mets vs. Cubs game at Citi Field on June 3.

New Creative Director of Y Theater Studio

The Family Y at Tarrytown has hired Laura Rizzo, Ed. D. as Creative Director of the Y Theater Studio staff. Rizzo has more than 20 years experience directing over 170 youth theater productions in the NY metro region. She will direct and oversee the Y directing, tech and costume teams at Washington Irving School. The Y Theater at WI School program is open to 4th and 5th grade WI students. Everyone who auditions receives a part. The Y Theater at WI program is funded by grants from the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, the Miles Hodsdon Vernon Foundation, St. Faith’s House Foundation, Kids Club of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow and the Family YMCA at Tarrytown. The fall production will be Olivia, by Malcom Sircom

Local Dartmouth Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Sleepy Hollow resident Katherine Clayton was one of four valedictorians, and Caterina Florissi, a Briarcliff Manor resident, was one of six salutatorians for Dartmouth College’s Class of 2018. Clayton majored in Government and French and plans to do a one-year research fellowship working in the Government Department at Dartmouth before entering the Ph.D. program in Political Science at Stanford University. She will also compete in the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Championships in Australia this September. Florissi, a neuroscience major, plans to work for two years at dQ&A, allied with a California-based organization called Close Concerns, whose mission is to gather and share research about diabetes.

And the Winner is…

Irvington Mayor Brian Smith and wife Keira basked in the glow of a Tony Award won by Once on This Island in the category of Best Revival of a Musical. The story, about class and race on a Caribbean Island, was nominated in eight categories but scored as a revival of a 1990-91 production. Smith was one of 20 “co-producers” (or investors) who hustled up on stage along with the entire cast and crew to receive the award.