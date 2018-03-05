Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Pippin Coming to Irvington

The Clocktower Players will be presenting Pippin from March 9 to March 18 in the Irvington theater. For more information, visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon

The Rivertown Runners will be sponsoring the Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon on March 24 at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.rivertownrunners.org.

Irvington High School Identified as a High-Achieving Reward School

It is among 155 schools in the state to be identified by the state Education Department. Reward Schools either have the highest performance on the English language arts and math tests for two consecutive school years or have shown the biggest gains on those tests during one school year. Each Reward School must have a 95% or higher participation rate on the state ELA and math assessments; graduation rates above 80 percent; and no significant gaps in achievements between different groups of students.

New Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

The Board of Education announced the appointment of Gail E. Duffy as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction. She will join the district on July 1, 2018.

Sleepy Hollow Veteran Awarded Service Medals

Sleepy Hollow resident and Korean War veteran Mario DiFelice was awarded five service medals by Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-Harrison). He served in the Navy from July 2, 1948, to July 19, 1951 in Fighter Squadrons 173 and 174, on the carriers USS Midway (CV-41), USS Coral Sea (CV-43) and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42). Locally, he served as Deputy Mayor of Sleepy Hollow from 2003 to 2008, as a Sleepy Hollow Trustee from 1996 to 2003 and as Director of the James F. Galgano Sleepy Hollow Senior Center.

22nd Annual Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11

A World War II veteran has been chosen to be the grand marshal for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Armando “Chick” Galella, 96, was a private in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Hickam Field in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Hackley Student Name Semifinalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Dozens of students from the Hudson Valley were named Scholars (or semifinalists) in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2018. A student from the Hackley School, Jasmine Bayrooti, was honored, and is now in the running to be among the 40 finalists who will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Irvington High School Sophomore Wins Spot in National History Bee and Bowl

Zachary Rosman, an Academic Challenge team member, has been awarded a spot in the National History Bee and Bowl, which will take place from April 27-29 in Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Virginia. In the competition, he will answer a series of questions on the history of arts, sciences, religion, philosophy, language, historical geography, recent history, sports and entertainment, as well as political, diplomatic, social and military history. Rosman will also compete in the International History Olympiad in Berlin in July which is comprised of activities such as history quiz tournaments, exams, and simulations of historical events.

Sleepy Hollow Visual Art and Media Students Win Scholastic Art Awards

Four students have won 12 National Scholastic Art Awards. This past year, students in grades 7-12 submitted more than 330,000 works of art and writing to the Scholastic Awards. Judges chose works that best exemplified originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Christina Napolitano, a junior, won six Drawing and Illustration awards, two Silver Keys and four Honorable Mentions. Will Gary, a senior, was awarded a Silver Key in Art Portfolio 1 and Honorable Mentions in Drawing and Art Portfolio II. Amaris Najera, a senior, won a Silver Key for Digital Art. Charlie Hildick-Smith, a senior, won a Silver Key for his narrative fiction film and an Honorable Mention for his documentary.

Broadway Producer and Stars Visit Jacob Burns Film Center

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) hosted a free celebration and screening of the 1986 film adaptation of Broadway’s breathtaking iconic play Children of a Lesser God followed by a Q&A with cast and crew including director Kenny Leon, producer Hal Luftig, actors Anthony Edwards, Kecia Lewis and John McGinty and moderated by four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer Dori Berinstein. Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, this movie tells the story of an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. As their relationship heats up, each seeks control in ways that distress the other, igniting a thrilling exploration of passion, intimacy, and connection.