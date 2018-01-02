Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Tarrytown Artist Exhibits at Irvington Library

In January 2018, Doris Mady will be showing her latest oil paintings at the Martucci Gallery, housed in the Irvington Library, 12 S. Astor Street. A Tarrytown resident, the award-winning painter focuses mainly on plein air locations in our locale, and seascapes on the East Coast. For more information, see dorismady.com.

Veteran Galella to be Honored at St. Patrick’s Parade

The Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is proud to announce that Armando ‘Chick’ Galella will be the Grand Marshal of the 22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade to take place on Sunday, March 11. Galella is a World War II Army veteran and a survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade will be dedicated to all Veterans who have served and who now serve our country.

Westchester to Provide $6M+ to Youth Programs

Grants totaling more than $6 million — $2,123,000 annually for 2018, 2019 and 2020 — will be awarded to 34 agencies for 56 at-risk youth programs under Westchester’s Invest-In-Kids program. Established in 1993, Invest-In-Kids addresses the needs of at-risk youth in 11 urban communities: Elmsford, Greenburgh, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, White Plains and Yonkers. The grants are being awarded to 56 programs as part of a three-year Request For Proposals (RFP) process. The annual grants include $1,755,000 provided through Westchester County’s Invest-in-Kids program and $368,000 in anticipated grants provided to the Westchester County Youth Bureau by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS). Under Invest-In-Kids, programs provide academic support, experiences in the arts, positive relationships with peers and adults, career exploration, and many other activities to support positive youth development. Grants will fund approximately 65 percent of each program for calendar years 2018–2020 with the agency matching 35 percent of costs. Under the terms of the grant, all programs will be provided free of charge and must operate year-round.