Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri

Local Student Winners

The winners of the 2017 Historical Society of the Tarrytown’s/Warner Library Hall of Fame Essay contest are Maggie Singman of Tarrytown, who wrote about Katherine Wasserman Davis, and Andrew Walek of Sleepy Hollow, whose subject was baseball player Eddie Collins. The Mayor and Board of Trustees of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown provide a $200 scholarship to a Sleepy Hollow sophomore from each village for their winning essay about a historical local figure.

Congratulations to two Metro Award winners: Sleepy Hollow High School students Henry Titcomb and Mary DelVecchio who were both winners in the competitive awards sponsored by The Journal News and the Helen Hayes Youth Theatre. Titcomb won the award for Male Acting Performance and DelVecchio for Best Vocal Performance.

The Sleepy Hollow Middle School Music Department faculty and students participated recently in an adjudicated performance for Fantastic Festivals in Connecticut and brought home four gold medals. After the festival, the students were treated to a day at Lake Compounce amusement park.

Donated

In May, the Teachers Association of the Tarrytowns donated 4,300 pounds of food and $800 to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Tarrytown Planners Awarded

The “Distinguished Citizen Planner Award” was presented to Tarrytown’s Joan Raiselis last month at the 44th Annual Awards dinner of the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation, (WMPF). Raiselis is co-chair of the Village Train Station Waterfront Study, and was appointed to the Tarrytown Planning Board in 2006.

Tarrytown was also honored with a Planning Achievement Award, accepted for the village by Mayor Drew Fixell and Deputy Mayor Thomas Butler at the event at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club. The award was for the activities of “Tarrytown Connected, a framework for the Station Area and Waterfront.”

Born

Trenton Major Price was born on May 10 to Lordess Turner and Jerelle Price of Tarrytown. Sonia Nalini Mahtani was born on May 5 to Amit Mahtani and Shalini Sudarsanan of Tarrytown.

Irvington Resident Elected to Children’s Village Board

Irvington’s Kathryn O’Neal-Dunham was elected to the Board of Directors of The Children’s Village, located in Dobbs Ferry. This organization works in partnership with families to help children develop the skills and positive attitude needed to succeed as healthy contributing adults. Each year, CV serves 10,000 of New York’s most at-risk children and their families. Programs include short-term residential programs, shelters, foster and adoptive homes, a community center in Harlem, programs for youth involved with the juvenile justice system, and a host of family support services. For more information go to www.childrensvillage.org.

Awarded

The Family YMCA at Tarrytown received a $15,000 grant from the Westchester Community Foundation to support daycare enrichment offerings, including dance and swim lessons, for all its participants.

Please send submissions about distinctions and honors given to local community members to: mroglier@yahoo.com.