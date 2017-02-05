Heard Around the Watercooler

Proposed

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor, has proposed the creation of an ‘Almost Presidential Museum/Library’ to recognize contributions of Hillary Clinton and four other presidential candidates who won the popular vote but lost the electoral college. The new museum/library could be a boost to tourism in Westchester and help a Westchester County college that will host the library. The library could also create a foundation, host forums, and advocate for election reforms at every level of government.

Congratulations

Sam Langer and James Bonavita (lifelong Irvington Residents and best friends since pre-K) are the owners of the entire Westchester County territory of GYM GUYZ. They just won Franchise of the year award for 2016, beating out 84 other locations for the award and were ranked by Forbes as a top growing franchise. They service clients from ages 2-99, both in-home and at preschools/ elementary schools, senior centers/senior living homes. They help people looking to lose weight/body sculpting, athletes looking to get stronger, and pre- or post-natal clients with back/neck/knee/other injuries needing to get stronger.

Irvington Winners

Congratulations to the winner of the Irvington Main Street School fifth-grade spelling bee, Sahana Harsha, and the runners-up Sammy Rimland and Florencia Santander-Lopez. The fourth-grade winning title went to Maggie Ho Tai, while Molly Fuchs was named runner-up

First Baby of the Year

Welcome to Adriana Thomas Reyes, born at 11:46 a.m. on January 1 to Monica Reyes Grajales and Eric Thomas of Tarrytown.

Local Artists Exhibit

Christina Blatt of Sleepy Hollow and Lannie Hart of Sleepy Hollow will be exhibiting their paintings and prints in the library of the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. The show begins on January 26 and will last for several weeks.

Save the Date

“A Tale of Two Towns: A Community Celebration to Benefit the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns” will be held at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club on April 22, 2017. For more information call (914) 747-0519 or email FoundationBenefit@gmail.com.

