Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri

Teachers and Scholars

Erika Swanson, Sleepy Hollow High School ‘13, participated in the Philip Merrill Presidential Scholars Program, which honors the University of Maryland’s most successful seniors, their designated Maryland mentors and the K-12 teachers who guided the students’ paths. Scholarships are awarded in the K-12 teacher’s name to a new first-year student from that teacher’s school district. Swanson chose Brian Duschenchuk, Washington Irving School, as her K-12 mentor.

Senior Honored

Eleanor Carren of Irvington was honored as one of 58 senior citizens who have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance the quality of life in Westchester through their professional work, volunteer achievements or both. Of the honorees, Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Commissioner Mae Carpenter said “The honorees show that age is never a deterrent to being a vital member of our society… it’s an advantage because of the life experiences they bring with them. Their generous contributions have helped to make Westchester one of the most senior-friendly places in the world.”

Ambulance Corps Awards

Members of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps were recognized for selflessness and special work during 2016. The awards were as follows:

Distinguished Members: Jaime Valencia and Debbie Scogna; Meritorious Awards: Simon Cohen and Mary Kohrherr; Exceptional Service Awards: Alaric Young, Michael Farley, Michael Husband;

Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps – 2 CPR Save Awards: Alaric Young, Michael Farley, Debbie Scogna, Matt Weir, Ian Schwartz, Sharon Saldo, Bobby Kearns, Brett Roberts, John Niccari

Ambulance corps officials said volunteers are always welcome. TVAC does the training and provides the courses and uniforms. For more information, call 914-631-6469 or visit www.tarrytownvac.org.

It Takes a Village

ITAV10591 (It Takes a Village) offers free rides to senior citizens and hosts Second Tuesday. The next Second Tuesday is January 10 at 1 p.m. in the Reformed Church on North Broadway. It will feature a presentation on scams and how to avoid them. A representative from the NY State Attorney General’s office will be on hand to offer details and advice.

Awarded

Jake Samoyedny of Tarrytown (www.compassionatemedium.com) was voted as #1 medium in the United States by Times Square Press and inducted into The Light Workers Hall of Fame.

