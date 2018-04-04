by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Tarrytown’s Make-A-Wish Foundation Honors Andrew C. Quinn

Andrew C. Quinn, wish dad and board member of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, will be honored at the annual Wish Ball on Friday, May 11 at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor. For more information, go to www.hudson.wish.org. Thomas Conklin, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, described Quinn as “an impassioned voice and generous supporter whose personal experiences no doubt inspired others to support our cause.”

Tarrytown’s Music Hall to Host a Free Concert

The West Point Concert Band will give a free concert on Wednesday April 18 at 7 p.m. For more information, see www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Congratulations SH High School Students

Senior Alaina Otto is the grand prize winner in this year’s Regeneron-Westchester Science and Engineering Fair (WESEF). She now advances to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Pittsburgh, PA in May. Approximately 600 students from Westchester and Putnam competed in the event held at Sleepy Hollow High School.

A documentary film by senior Charlie Hildick-Smith won the “President’s Award” at The New York State Media Arts Teachers’ Association annual student contest. His film, King of the Harbor, is about a specific tugboat captain who works in New York Harbor. Hildick-Smith wrote, shot, edited and produced the film. The criteria for winning the award is that the student’s body of work shows noteworthy content, a creative approach, attention to composition, a command of craft and is visually and technically outstanding.

In mid-February, senior Geanfranco Sanchez presented his work and spoke at a student panel at the Redesigning for Student Success conference in San Diego, California hosted by the Center for Secondary School Reform. The topic of his presentation and presentations of his teachers (Carlos Matute and Sarah McLaughlin), was the work done through Project ExCEL at Sleepy Hollow, including Mentoring, Community Meetings and the English as a New Language (ENL) Ambassadors club.

News from Warner Library

“World War I and America,” a traveling panel exhibition featuring reproductions of documents, images and interpretive texts curated by the Gilder Lehrman Institute, will be at Warner Library from May 24 to June 21. Warner was one of 50 libraries nationwide selected as a site for the exhibit.

Congratulations Irvington High School Students

Six students — Julia Caldropoli, Annie Horowitz, Samantha Kimura, Jimmy Park, Joshua Rynn and Janeeta Shaukat — earned top honors at the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Awards (presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers). They were each recognized for their creative pieces, which stood out among entries from thousands of students nationwide. At the national competition, Horowitz, a junior, received a Silver Key award for her writing piece “All Ye Need to Know,” a story that highlights suffering caused by socially constructed feminine beauty ideals. She also received a Gold Key award for her photograph “Beijing Street Vendor” at the regional level. For her photograph “Runaway,” Shaukat, a sophomore, received a Silver Key award at the national level and a Gold Key award at the regional level.

At the regional competition, Caldropoli, a junior, received awards for seven different pieces in the drawing and illustration category. She earned Gold Key awards for her works “Detached” and “Intensity,” Silver Key awards for “Rishi” and “Distant” and honorable mention awards for “Captivate,” “Expression” and “Close.” Park, a senior, also received several awards at the regional level. He earned Silver Key awards for his “Divine Thought” drawing and “Mischief” painting. In addition, he earned an honorable mention award for his “I Want…” mixed media piece. Also receiving honorable mention awards at the regional level were Kimura, a junior, for her “Identify” drawing and “Into the Blue” painting, and Rynn, a junior, for his writing piece “The Mercenary.”

Irvington Named a 2017 Tree City USA

Irvington achieved Tree City USA recognition for the 34th year in a row, by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.” “One of the big things we do is to try to find causes that are practical,” said Thacker. “We want victories.”