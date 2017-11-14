Health Dept. Issues Hepatitis A Alert for Patrons of Sleepy Hollow Country Club

The Westchester County Health Department is recommending that individuals who ate or drank at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club between October 30 and November 4 receive preventive treatment against Hepatitis A, a viral illness that affects the liver.

The Health Department learned November 12 that an employee with the illness worked in the club’s Grill Room while infectious. Five people were recently diagnosed with Hepatitis A that was traced to an exposure at a Port Chester restaurant. An investigation by the Health Department revealed the country club employee was apparently infected by one of the five people who were exposed at the restaurant.

“Hepatitis A is generally a mild illness whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, light colored stool and jaundice,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. “There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper handwashing.”

While the greatest risk is to those who ate or drank at the Grill Room, the Health Department recommends preventive treatment for anyone who ate or drank at the club. Treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

“We value the health and protection of everyone who enjoys Sleepy Hollow,” said Eric Rule, the club’s general manager. “We ask for everyone’s patience while we scrub the club from top to bottom to insure a safe place for our members and their guests to dine. This is a difficult situation, but we have taken steps above and beyond the Health Department guidelines.”

Phelps Hospital is offering free treatment until Friday, November 17. The Health Department is also offering free treatment at a county clinic in White Plains.