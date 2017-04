Looking for area Classic Car Owners to Join the Village of Irvington’s Historic Main Street Festival, Celebrate Irvington for a classic car meet-up. Stay an hour or all day. Call or email Karen for details. 914-591-4356 or KBuccheri@irvingtonnny.gov

See general info on Celebrate Irvington, June 18: http://www.irvingtonny.gov/index.aspx?nid=376