Happenings in JANUARY, 2017

Happenings in JANUARY

Monday 2

New Member Center: From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. learn all about the new Shames JCC memberships that begin in June at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 3

Rosh Chodesh Women’s Circle: At 7:30 p.m. discuss arts, books and current events relating to women with Rabbi Lisa Izes at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. RSVP to lisa.izes@jcconthehudson.org.

Vera Quartet in Recital: Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, 42 N. Broadway. Vist www.rctodc.org.

Friday 6

Bodies in the Library Book Group: At 12 noon discuss “A Brush with Death” by Elizabeth J. Duncan at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Saturday 7

“Closer Than Ever”: At 6 p.m. a fully staged musical to benefit the Broadway Training Center at the Irvington Town Hall Theater visit www.irvingtotheater.com.

Winter Blues: 4th Annual Fundraiser to benefit The Sleepy Hollow High School Performing Arts Boosters at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Enjoy open bar, delicious food, silent auction and music from local bands. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 8

Animal Tracks: At 12 noon find out who’s been walking in the woods at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org. Also Jan. 22.

Rarely Seen Cinema: Jonathan Demme presents “Tempete” at 5 p.m., followed by Q&A at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Monday 9

Turner at the Frick: His Life and Career: At 10 a.m. presentation by Suzanne Altman at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 10

School Age Parenting Network: At 7:30 p.m. moderated by Stefani Cohen at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Wednesday 11

Open Mic Night: At 7 p.m. for writers only, read your work in front of a live audience at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416, ext. 327 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Climate Change: Learn about impacts on our Region and proposed solutions at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

“Mia Madre”: At 8 p.m. this film about work and life pressures will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew, followed by Q&A with director Alex Gibney. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org

Thursday 12

Book Discussion: At 7 p.m. the Warner Library Book Group discusses “River of Doubt” by Candice Millard. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 13

Book Club: At 10 a.m. “Shylock is My Name” by Howard Jacobson will be discussed at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Memoir Writing Workshops: At 1 p.m. Catherine Wald assists participants with writing personal memoirs at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org. Also Jan. 20 & 27.

Cooking with the Muse: At 7:30 p.m. chef Myra Kornfeld & poet Stephen Masimilla make recipes and read poetry at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. the Wailers featuring original members of the legendary band perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 14

Eagles and More: At 9 a.m. meet at the Echo Boat Launch in Croton to go birding with Charlie Roberto of Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.eventbrite.com.

Addicted to Sugar & Gluten?: At 11 a.m. join Susan Chasen for an eye-opening conversation about these irresistible substances at the Ossining Public Library. To register call 941-2416, ext. 327.

The Catacombs of Rome and Naples: At 2 p.m. Toni McKeen takes you on a slide tour of these sprawling burial sites at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

One-Man Show: At 7:30 p.m. David Mills presents a show about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Sunday 15

Author Visit: At 2 p.m. empowerment coach Lane Cobb speaks about her book “Heal Your Power Heal Your Life: Essential Healing Practices for Women on the Rise” at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Owl Prowl: At 4 p.m. wander from forest to field and try to call in great horned and screech owls at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.eventbrite.com.

Concert: At 7 p.m. Melissa Etheridge performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Tuesday 17

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss “The Borden Murders: Lizzie Borden and the Trial of the Century” by Sarah Elizabeth Miller at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 18

The Power of the Inbox: At 7 p.m. David Fischer discusses the low cost and efficiency of email marketing at the Ossining Public Library. To register call 941-2416, ext. 327.

$5 Movie: At 7 p.m. “Miss Sharon Jones!” will be shown at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Thursday 19

Retro Revival: Rene Laloux’s “Fantastic Planet” will be shown at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Friday 20

“Singin’ in the Rain”: Presented at 7:30 p.m. by Clocktower Players Jr. Teen Troupe at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com. Also Jan. 21.

Saturday 21

Amazing Animal Senses: At 11 a.m. learn how animals use their senses to survive in the wild at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.eventbrite.com.

Yoga Workship: At 1:30 p.m. “Connecting to Source Through Meditation, Postures, Mantra and Sound” with Jeffrey Migdow at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. “A Borrowed Identity” will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Dance Around the World: At 7 p.m. the Fred Astaire Dance Studio celebrates the magic of ballroom dance at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 22

Jazz Concert: At 2 p.m. Josh Marcum, double bass, and Gene Bertoncini, guitar perform at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Literary Afternoon: At 4:30 p.m. discussion with a panel comprising publishers, agents and editors at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Monday 23

J.S. Bach: Journey of 100: At 10 a.m. lecture/performance by violinist Shem Guibbory at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

History Book Group: At 7 p.m. discusses “The Brazen Age: New York City and the American Empire: Politics, Art, and Bohemia” by David Reid at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Tuesday 24

Comedy Night: Featuring 6 popular comics at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Wednesday 25

Stress-Free Workshop: At 7 p.m. psychotherapist Gary Golio discusses the root cause of stress and simple breathing techniques to combat it at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Spanish Book Group: At 7 p.m. discusses “Hombres Buenos” by Arturo Perez-Reverte at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

“Everybody Knows…Elizabeth Murray”: At 8 p.m. this intimate portrait of the groundbreaking artist will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew, followed by Q&A with director Kristi Zea. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org

Thursday 26

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. “Lives for Sale” will be screened at the Ossining Public Library followed by Q&A with three experts. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Kris Kristofferson performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 27

Women’s Circle: At 5:45 p.m. explore Jewish women’s issues at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater: Performance at 7p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 28

Who Wrote that Song?: At 2 p.m. Diane Cypkin gives a performance lecture about the life of Harry Warren who wrote such hits as Chatanooga Choo-Choo at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Classical Music: At 5 p.m. the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center plays Brahms and Faure at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Comedy Night: At 8 p.m. #IMOMSOHARD Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Dance: At 8 p.m. the Paul Taylor Dance Company performs at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Sunday 29

All Tucked In: At 1 p.m. visit the beaver lodge on Teatown Lake and make a miniature lodge to take home at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.eventbrite.com.

Classical Music: At 3 p.m. the Westchester Symphonic Winds perform “Determination & Grit” at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 30

Ghosts of Undercliff: At 10 a.m. presentation on the Palisades riverfront by Eric Nelson at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 31

“Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age”: At 7 p.m. the PTA of the Tarrytowns and Rivertown Parents present this documentary, followed by a panel discussion, at Sleepy Hollow High School. Visit www.horsemenpta.com.

February 1

Campfire to Cabaret: At 8 p.m. actress Joanna Gleason leads a select group of students in an evening of storytelling at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org. Also March 30 & April 27.

February 2 and 3

“Into The Woods”: At 8 p.m. performance of this musical classic at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Ongoing

Saddle Up Saturdays: Jonathan Demme presents Westerns at noon Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

“Saturday Night Fever”: Through Jan. 29 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Teaching Trails – Weekend Walks for All Ages: At 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Exhibit: “The Migraine Book” by Lea Carmichael on display to Jan. 30 at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Exhibit: Local artist Laura Sullivan’s work is being shown at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Exhibit: The Electric Quartet at the Ossining Public Library. Reception Jan. 8 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Field Goods Weekly Produce Delivery: Now available at the Ossining Public Library. Subscribers receive 5 to 8 different types of fruits and vegetables weekly, sourced from some 80 small farms. Sign up at www.Field-Goods.com or e-mail info@field-good.com.

Irvington-Hudson River Tiffany Trail: This electronic guide leads visitors to sites from the Bronx to Briarcliff Manor open to the public displaying the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Visit www.tiffanytrailcom.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org