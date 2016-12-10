Happenings in DECEMBER

Thursday 1

How the Jews Invented Musical Theater: At 10:30 a.m. Arthur R. Aldrich explores Jewish contributions through live music, narrative and film clips at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Register at http://tinyurl.com/JewsMusic. Also Dec.8, 15 & 22.

“Absolute Tyranny Over These States”: At 7:30 p.m. lecture by Dr. Richard Borkow on what Thomas Jefferson’s words meant to the Founding Generation at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://bit.ly/2g1Tbyo.

Friday 2

Christmas Tree Lighting and Sinterklass: At 5:30 p.m. listen to a delightful retelling of the Dutch holiday story “The Legend of Sinterklaas” at the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow. At 6 p.m. enjoy tree lighting and caroling. More information at www.rctodc.org.

Poetry Night: At 7:30 p.m. poets from three local MFA programs read from their new work at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Holiday Concert: At 8 p.m. the Old Mill Singers perform at the Clear View School in Briarcliff Manor. Call 917-318-8941 or visit www.oldmillsingers.org. Also Dec. 3.

An Intimate Conversation with Lidia Bastianich: At 8 p.m. the restaurateur and host of “Lidia’s Kitchen” will speak at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 3

ETSY Artisan Holiday Market: From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Holiday Train Show: Display of model trains among replicas of area landmarks from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org. Also Dec. 4.

“Mulan Jr.”: Presented at 12:30 p.m. by Clocktower Players Kids Troupe at Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com. Also Dec. 4.

Tree Lighting: At 5 p.m.at Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown, followed by a visit from Santa Claus at the Warner Library. Take a photo with Santa and enjoy refreshments and holiday music. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Irvington Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. at the I.K. Benjamin Community Center, followed by refreshments courtesy of the Irvington Fire Company. For more information e-mail mdepaoli@irvingtonny.gov.

Literary Evening: At 7:30 p.m. Michael Cunningham reads a selection of his work followed by Q&A at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Chris Smither performs at Irvington Town Hall Theater, with special guest Jonah Tolchin. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

Holiday Hits and More: At 8 p.m. the John Pizzarelli Quartet performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 4

Crafting Together: At 9:30 a.m. parents and children ages 3-5 make puppets, wall hangings and treasure boxes at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. To register call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Shinrin-Yoku: At 9:45 a.m. learn to experience the natural world on its own terms while walking through the meadows and woodlands at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext.110.

Jewelry Class and Sale: At 10:15 make glass beaded bracelets with Amy Kanarek. Jewelry sale starts at 10 a.m. at Greenburgh Hebrew Center. 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. To register e-mail VPfundraiser@www.g-h-c.org.

Telltale Tracks: At 1 p.m. use clues and a map to search for the animal that left the tracks at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Young Artist Series: Pianist Aristo Sham performs at 2 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

“The Nutcracker”: At 3 p.m. performance by the New York Theatre Ballet at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Concert: At 5 p.m. guitarist/singer/songwriter Willy Porter performs with his partner Carmen Nickerson at the River Spirit Music House, 47 Jefferson Ave. Hastings-on-Hudson. Call 347-MUSIC-76 or visit www.riverspiritmusic.com.

Monday 5

Jews as Revolutionaries: At 10 a.m. presentation by Carol King at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

History Book Group: At 7 p.m. discusses “Valiant Ambition” by Nathaniel Philbrick at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Tuesday 6

Healing Meditation: At 10 a.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 7

Beyond the Synagogue: Memorials & Museums/Culture & Community: Lecture at 1 p.m. by Bruce J. Levy at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. To register visit www.bit.ly/TBAart.

Thursday 8

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. “Happy” will be screened at the Ossining Public Library followed by Q&A with three experts. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Concert: At 6:30 p.m. violinist Elizabeth Pitcam performs at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. For tickets visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Book Discussion: At 7 p.m. the Warner Library Book Group discusses “The Marriage of Opposites” by Alice Hoffman. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

“North by Northwest”: At 7 p.m. see this classic Hitchcock film at Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

Play Reading: At 8 p.m. the Westchester Collaborative Theater presents a reading of “Lardo” by Sydney Blake, followed by a talk-back, at the Steamer Firehouse Gallery in Ossining. Call 762-6429 or visit www.wctheater.org. Also Dec. 9 & 10 at 8 p.m., Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Concert: At 8 p.m. the Wizards of Winter with original members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 9

Drop the Mic: At 7 p.m. Fullscreen Live presents Ricky Dillon, The Gabbie Show, Jack Baran Chachi Gonzales and Andrew Lowe at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Poetry Night: At 7:30 p.m. Amy King and Camille Rankine read from their new work and discuss what it means to be a woman poet in our time at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

International Christmas Concert: At 8 p.m. at Maryknoll Society, 55 Ryder Rd., Ossining, preceded at 6:30 p.m. by displays and sweet treats from around the world. Call 941-7590 or visit www.MaryknollSociety.org/Concert.

Saturday 10

Friends Holiday Book Sale: At 11 a.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Decorate a Tree for Wildlife: Enjoy this holiday tradition at 1 p.m. at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110.

Yoga Workship: At 1:30 p.m. “Yin/Vinyasa: Harnessing the Power of Stillness to Maximize Your Inherent Mobility” with Corina Benner at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Holiday Concert: At 2:30 p.m. Kinny Landrum and Alan Bates play holiday music at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Dickens “Christmas Carol”: Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk performs this classic tale, with musical accompaniment, at Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets required. Call 631-8200 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org. Also Dec.11, 17 & 18.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Andrew Bird performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Comedy Night: At 8 p.m. starring Cory Kahaney, Karen Bergreen and Lenny Marcus at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. For tickets visit www.tba-ny.org.

Sunday 11

“Latkepalooza” Chanukah Festival and Fair: From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or visit www.tba-ny.org.

Animal Adventures: Baby It’s Cold Outside: At 11 a.m. meet animals that know how to prepare for a cold winter’s day at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. To register call 762-2912, ext.110.

Author Visit: At 2 p.m. Jack Viertel discusses his book “The Secret Life of the American Musical” at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Holiday Concert: At 2 p.m. the Hudson Bells perform at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Cabaret on the Hudson: At 3 p.m. enjoy a holiday themed cabaret hosted by Corinna Sowers Adler at Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

O Holy Night: A Classical Christmas: At 7:30 p.m. join Marco Panuccio in a concert by candlelight at the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow. For tickets visit http://sleepyhollow.brownpapertickets.com.

Monday 12

How Television Began the Change from a Literary to a Visual Culture: At 10 a.m. presentation by Arthur R. Aldrich at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 13

Concert: At 8 p.m. an evening with David Crosby & Friends at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Wednesday 14

“Daddy’s Girl”: At 7 p.m. Prudence Wright-Holmes performs this one-woman show about the life and times of Harper Lee at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Thursday 15

Beading Workshop: At 7 p.m. make a pair of earrings for yourself and another for a battered woman at the Ossining Public Library. To register call 941-2416, ext. 327.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Ronnie Spector’s ”Best Christmas Party Ever” at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

A Hip Hop “Nutcracker”: At 8 p.m. see a modern version complete with a dozen dancers, live DJ and electric violinist at the Performing Arts Center, Purchase College. For tickets visit www.artscenter.org.

Friday 16

Cookies & Milk with Santa: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Sleepy Hollow Village Hall. Call 366-5100 or visit www.sleepyhollowny.gov.

“Beyond Glory”: At 7:30 p.m. see this documentary film based on Stephen Lang’s solo performance piece about 8 Medal of Honor recipients at Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

Holiday Concert: At 8 p.m. Rob Mathes and his band perform at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

A Celtic Christmas: At 8 p.m. Cherish the Ladies perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 17

Christmas Bird Count: At 8 a.m. adults can help count wintering birds at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Pre-registration required. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

A Holiday Celebration Concert: At 11 a.m. the Laurie Berkner Band performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. “The Human Resources Manager” will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years”: At 8 p.m. this documentary will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew, followed by the legendary 1965 “The Beatles Live at Shea Stadium” concert. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org

The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute: At 8 p.m. Tusk performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 18

Winter Pops Concert: At 3 p.m. the Westchester Philharmonic with singer Ashley Brown and pianist Ji performs Broadway and holiday favorites at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. Call 682-3707 or visit www.westchesterphil.org

Concert: At 7 p.m. Blood Sweat and Tears featuring Bo Bice performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 19

Hermes Pan: Academy Award Winning Choreographer: At 10 a.m. presentation by Edith Glass at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

African American History in Ossining: At 7 p.m. presentation by Village Historian Dana White at the Ossining Public Library. Also exhibits on each floor of the Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Tuesday 20

Mystery Book Group: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss “What the Dead Know” by Laura Lippman at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday 22

Hemingway’s Paris: At 7 p.m. Elizabeth Kemble gives a photo tour at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org/adultp.htm.

Friday 23

Women’s Circle: At 5:45 p.m. explore Jewish women’s issues at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org. to RSVP.

Saturday 24

First night of CHANUKAH

Sunday 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Chopstix Chanukah: At 3 p.m. enjoy Chinese cuisine, a giant fortune cookie menorah, a Chinese acrobat, Chanukah crafts and latkes at Chabad of the Rivertowns in Dobbs Ferry. Call 693-6100 or visit www.Chabadrt.org.

Monday 26

First day of KWANZAA

January 3

Vera Quartet in Recital: Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, 42 N. Broadway. Vist www.rctodc.org.

Ongoing

New Romanian Cinema: Dec. 1-8 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

“Christmas Inn”: Dec. 1 – 23 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

“Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol”: Dec. 9 – 30 actor Michael Muldoon recreates Dickens’ own readings of this classic tale as guests travel though the Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown. Performance times vary. Advance tickets recommended. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

“Saturday Night Fever”: Dec. 29 – Jan. 29 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Teaching Trails – Weekend Walks for All Ages: At 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Tour Lyndhurst: Through Dec. 30 the mansion is lavishly decorated for the holidays including the upside down Christmas tree displaying hats of the last owner. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Exhibit: “Paintings and Pastels: Inside and Out” by Linda Friedlander on display Dec. 5 -29 at the Irvington Public Library. Reception Dec. 17 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Exhibit: “In the Middle of Things”, paintings by Adam Tramantano at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Exhibits: “Survivor” by artist Richard Sigmund Dec. 2-29 and “In a New York Minute” by artist Joanne Orce Dec. 1-29 at the Ossining Public Library. Reception Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. for Sigmund. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Field Goods Weekly Produce Delivery: Now available at the Ossining Public Library. Subscribers receive 5 to 8 different types of fruits and vegetables weekly, sourced from some 80 small farms. Sign up at www.Field-Goods.com or e-mail info@field-good.com.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Irvington-Hudson River Tiffany Trail: This electronic guide leads visitors to sites from the Bronx to Briarcliff Manor open to the public displaying the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Visit www.tiffanytrailcom.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (except Dec. 28) at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org