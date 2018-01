Irvington Attorney Appointed Greenburgh Judge: Irvington attorney Christie D’Alessio, a Mercy College and Pace Law School grad, was appointed Greenburgh Town Judge by the Town Board. Supervisor Paul Feiner called her “a highly qualified candidate who has dedicated her legal career as a public servant.” She previously spent 13 years with the Westchester County Attorney’s office as a litigator handling cases in local, state and federal court.